The grandparents of Joy Clemence celebrated their 70th anniversary dinner a little differently this year.
Joe Clemence was seated at a small table being served a special dinner last summer.
Joanna Clemence was seated at a small table also being served a special dinner.
Holding hands or sharing an anniversary hug, however, were not possible as a glass window separated the two.
Joe was a resident of Village Manor which didn’t allow guests because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was sitting inside while she was outside.
“Nursing home staff brought them food,” Joy said.
“I think he missed a lot of people. He was lonely,” she said of her grandfather’s time at Village Manor.
That set Joy thinking about ways to help those residents.
She is an active Abilene High School junior involved in sports — volleyball, basketball and track — and in SBLA, FCA and German Club.
She came up with the idea of making blankets.
“It wasn’t easy for him being in the nursing home so I wanted to show those people in there they are loved even though they can’t see anyone during this time,” she said.
“The mission of the ‘blankie project’ is to gift a blanket to each of the residents at Village Manor,” she said. “They will appreciate someone thinking of them and it will hopefully bring them some cheer and warmth.
A blankie project come-and-go social was held last week at the Abilene First Christian Church.
Another one is scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Gym B at Abilene High School.
At the time the project started there were 65 residents at Village Manor.
“We will not stop accepting blankets after our goal is reached,” she said.
Overflow blankets will go to charities but she has a way to go to reach 65.
So far 19 blankets are finished. She said there is material available for 40 more blankets to be made.
Members of the Abilene High School girls basketball team, church members and extended family members are all helping.
Joy said it’s not difficult to make a blanket.
“All it takes is two yards or two blocks of fabric and then scissors and a ruler,” she said.
She cuts 3 by 1 inch strips which are tied together.
Some of the blankets have been donated.
She said the blankets will be delivered later this month around Christmas time.
Joy is the daughter of Jon and Cecilia Clemence.
Joe Clemence is now out of Village Manor and is being cared for by family at home.
According to Andrea Taylor, chief operating officer at Memorial Health System, if all goes well in the next few weeks, there is the possibility of visitors being allowed outside again.
Outside visitors between Plexiglas were allowed back in September but the pandemic shut that down after only a week.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
