A presentation on farm safety will be held Aug. 13 to 15 at Sterl Hall.
The Grain engulfment & Bin Safety Training will be conducted by Oklahoma State University.
Tuesday’s program will include a presentation on Farm Binning Safety and Awareness by Carol Jones, a professor and Bechanan Endowed Chair at Oklahoma State.
Sunday and Monday’s program is Engulfment Demo and Safety by the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Staff.
Courses are free and run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and RSVP is encouraged but not required.
The presentations are sponsored by Flint Hills Grain and the Dickinson County Farm Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.