Rodeo

The “big check” is presented to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County during the August 5 performance of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. Standing, from left to right, are volunteers with the Elsie Brooks Fund: Linda Bletscher, Deanna Dunkel and Cindy Medina. Seated is Linda Bankes, a rodeo fan. Handing the check to the ladies is rodeo chairman Jerry Marsteller, on the left, and Jeff Anderes.

A charitable association in Abilene got a shot in the arm three weeks ago.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo made a donation of $5,548.06 to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County.

 

