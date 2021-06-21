The Union Pacific announced on Monday, June 14 that Big Boy No. 4014 is coming out for the summer.
At this time, the Union Pacific Steam Club is still creating a schedule for the trip and will release details later on social media.
During its last outing, the Big Boy had a brief stop in Abilene on Nov. 21, 2019, where thousands of people turned out to see it.
UP’s historic No. 4014 holds the title of the only working and world’s largest steam locomotive. After the last tour in 2019, Union Pacific restored the train to head out again this summer.
Big Boy No. 4014 plans to depart on Aug. 5 and travel through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.
The Big Boy locomotive will be on display at these cities:
• Saturday, Aug 14: Fort Worth, Texas
• Tuesday, Aug 17: Houston, Texas
• Saturday, Aug 21: New Orleans, Louisiana
• Sunday, Aug 29: St. Louis, Missouri
• Monday, Sept 6: Denver, Colorado
To learn more about Big Boy and its trip, visit Union Pacific’s website.
