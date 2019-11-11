The Union Pacific Big Boy Locomotive will be in Abilene from 12:15-12:35 p.m. Nov. 20.
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.
Because of the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Small schedule changes will be communicated immediately via the UP Steam Club Facebook Group and the @UP_Steam Twitter feed, twitter.com/up_steam.
