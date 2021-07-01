A born and raised Abilene citizen, Bernie Nogle spent years giving her all to the community through her work at Solomon State Bank and soon she plans to enjoy her community through retirement.
In 1975, Nogle started her career in banking at the Farmers National Bank and joined the Solomon State Bank in 1993. Through those years, both the world and banking became infused with new technology.
“I have been in banking for a very long time,” Nogle said. “Long enough to see the move to everything being computerized from old time almost hand posting, not quite but almost, to everything being so amazingly automated. Technology is the most gigantic change to banking.”
Nogle spent her career assisting customers with all their needs and problems from the learning curve of technology to simple balancing the numbers.
“I love finding out what a problem is, figuring out what the problem is and how to correct it that can mean balancing someone’s check book or balancing the bank account,” Nogle said.
Nogle’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed by her colleagues with Solomon State Bank Owner Dennis Riordan speaking about the great pleasure it has been working with her.
“It’s been an absolute joy to work with her and everyone at the Solomon State Bank would say the same,” Riordan said. “She is professional every minute of every minute of every day. She’s knowledgeable; she’s committed to doing a nice job. It’s going to be tough to replace her.”
With 28 years of service to local customers, Nogle decided it is time to focus her energy on herself with retirement.
“I’m going to do whatever I want for a while,” Nogle said.
“Simple and Easy,” Nogle continued. “I have lots of hobbies and projects that have been on the back burner for many years while I was working. I plan on getting into those.”
