Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County is offering a Bereavement Support Group in Abilene. The next class will be on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. These classes are held at the Home Health and Hospice office, 1111 N. Brady, Abilene. Lindsey Brummer, Bereavement Coordinator, serves as the group facilitator.
These gatherings are designed to help individuals work through the period of transition, allow time for sharing personal experiences and feelings, and provide guidance toward learning and coping skills.
The public is welcome to attend the free sessions. Persons interested in the support group are encouraged to bring along a supportive person. Pre-registration is not required.
Anyone with questions should contact Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County at 785-263-6630 in Abilene.
