Abilene soon will be home to another full-service bank.
On Tuesday, Bennington State Bank (BSB) announced it will open a full service branch in May at 418 NW 3rd Street.
Earlier this year, Bennington State Bank opened an Abilene Loan Production Office at the same location. That facility will be converted to full-service.
The building itself has long served as a bank. Most recently it was the home to Astra Bank before that organization built a new facility on North Buckeye.
8 full service branches
The Abilene branch will be the eighth BSB full service location and will include full-service retail space and drive-thru banking.
BSB is excited to offer customers in the Abilene and Dickinson County area a broader scope of in-branch banking services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and small business lending, mortgage lending, business banking solutions, and leading edge digital and online banking solutions.
“With the conversion to a full-service location, we are excited to grow our presence in the Abilene market and offer competitive financial services to the residents and business owners in the area,” said Darren Gragg, president and CEO.
“BSB has a rich history with over a century of experience providing the latest banking services and offering outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide,” Gragg continued.
The full-service banking location in Abilene allows BSB to bring Abilene customers the convenience they deserve paired with personalized care and community-focused hometown service.
“We are committed to getting to know the residents of our communities and understanding their needs and goals. We look forward to offering our brand of personalized community banking in the Abilene area,” commented President Emeritus Burke Matthews.
BSB has locations in Salina, Bennington, Minneapolis, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Abilene and Wamego.
About BSB
Established in 1887, The Bennington State Bank (BSB) is founded on the principles of integrity, trust, and fostering long-term customer relationships through the delivery of excellence in customer service and financial products including state-of-the-art online and mobile platforms.
BSB is a full-service financial provider, offering Consumer banking, Ag solutions, and Commercial banking, including Trust and Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Employee Benefit Services.
The bank has over $900 million in total assets, plus over $250 million in assets under management in its Wealth Management department. For more information, visit bsbks.com. Member FDIC.
