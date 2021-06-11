Abilene’s newest financial institution, the Bennington State Bank (BSB), is now a full-service location.
Formerly a BSB Loan Production Office, the new full-service bank opened in mid-May.
To celebrate, BSB is planning an open house celebration Friday, June 18. The Abilene Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a complimentary Roll N Smoke barbecue, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to the public. The bank is located at 418 NW 3rd in Abilene.
Bennington State Bank is a leading independent community bank in central Kansas. The Abilene location is the bank’s eighth full service branch.
The location includes a full-service retail space and drive-thru banking. Customers are welcomed in the lobby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BSB is excited to offer customers in the Abilene and Dickinson County area a broader scope of in-branch banking services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and small business lending, mortgage lending, business banking solutions, and leading edge digital and online banking solutions.
“We are excited to grow our presence in the Abilene market and offer competitive financial services to the residents and business owners in the area,” said President/CEO Darren Gragg. “BSB has a rich history with over a century of experience providing the latest banking services and offering outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide.”
About the Bennington State Bank
Established in 1887, The Bennington State Bank (BSB) is founded on the principles of integrity, trust, and fostering long-term customer relationships through the delivery of excellence in customer service and financial products including state-of-the-art online and mobile platforms.
BSB is a full-service financial provider, offering Consumer banking, Ag solutions, and Commercial banking, including Trust and Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Employee Benefit Services.
With over $900 million in total assets, plus over $250 million in assets under management in its Wealth Management department, BSB has locations in Salina, Bennington, Minneapolis, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Abilene, and Wamego. Always committed to local decision-making, excellent customer service and community investment, BSB is your trusted hometown bank. For more information, please visit bsbks.com. Member FDIC.
