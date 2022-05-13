History comes alive when historical reenactors do their demonstrations, but they need tools to make those demonstrations happen.
The second annual Meadowlark Swap Meet is taking place tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
Director of the Dickinson County Historical Society Austin Anders said that 10 vendors had signed up for the event. He said their booths would be stocked with items including historical agricultural equipment, antique automobile parts, blacksmithing equipment, and similar items.
“I think a lot of it’s going to be historical agriculture-type stuff,” Anders said. “It should be a good time.”
He said the swap meet is a unique event.
“The object is to get the tools needed to keep the demonstration hobbies and things going,” Anders said. “We still have kept the spirit of that as best we can and we hope it continues to grow and maybe make it a destination swap meet for people that are into that type of stuff throughout the state because there really (aren’t) a whole lot of swap meets in the state of Kansas.”
Charlene Cook said demonstrations — which run from churning butter to demonstrations of old-fashioned agricultural practices and everything in between — were a useful tool in teaching history.
“It’s kind of keeping history alive and making a living history,” she said.
Vendor registration closed earlier this month, but the public is welcome to come see vendors’ wares tomorrow.
A brass band concert is taking place tonight to benefit the historical society. Cook arranged the Kansas Big Band to play as a fundraiser for the historical society. The band is made up of musicians from all over the state, many of whom have masters degrees in jazz, ensemble or something similar.
“They do it because they enjoy it,” Cook said of the band. “They help people raise money.”
One of the musicians has played for roughly 40 years, according to Cook.
“There’s 17 members and the leader and they formed I think about two to three years ago,” Cook said. “One of them, Mark Robinson, was born and raised here in Abilene. His family still lives here.”
The band will play jazz and swing music — fitting for the historical society and also something audiences might not find elsewhere in Abilene.
“We wanted something different that wouldn’t detract from other attractions here in Abilene,” she said.
There will be a dance floor.
Gates open at 6 p.m. tonight with the concert itself taking place at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours with a 10 minute intermission. The concert costs $10. The Kiwanis club will serve brownies and ice cream. There will be a Freddie’s food truck people can order from both today and tomorrow.
“It’s bring your own lawn chair,” Cook said.
