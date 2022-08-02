Bench

Bonnie Green, sister of of “Disco” Bob Martell, sits with her husband on a bench placed in Martell’s honor in front of the bandshell at Eisenhower Park.

It’s the little things that are big in a little town. The town of Abilene was filled with sorrow on April 3, 2022 when local legend “Disco” Bob Martell passed away. Disco Bob was known for his full-of-life personality and singing and dancing along the streets of Abilene spreading glee wherever he went. Bob was also the leader of the community’s parade, holding the flag as he went. He was a staple of the town, everybody knew who he was, and everybody who did know him greatly admired him.

With a prominent figure like Disco Bob, it was inevitable that the city of Abilene would do something in honor of the Abilene icon. On Friday, July 29, a bench in Bob’s honor was placed front and center at the Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.