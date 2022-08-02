It’s the little things that are big in a little town. The town of Abilene was filled with sorrow on April 3, 2022 when local legend “Disco” Bob Martell passed away. Disco Bob was known for his full-of-life personality and singing and dancing along the streets of Abilene spreading glee wherever he went. Bob was also the leader of the community’s parade, holding the flag as he went. He was a staple of the town, everybody knew who he was, and everybody who did know him greatly admired him.
With a prominent figure like Disco Bob, it was inevitable that the city of Abilene would do something in honor of the Abilene icon. On Friday, July 29, a bench in Bob’s honor was placed front and center at the Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
“It was put there because Bob loved going to the Bandshell. He always sat front and center,” said Linda Swartz, who led the bench project.
“Jason Lahr did the lasering and building of the bench and helped me put the design together, Jeff Wilkins with Big Red set the concrete for us, and then the Parks and Rec agreed to put it front and center,” said Swartz. The bench has a sharp-black color with a silhouette of Disco Bob holding the American flag like he did when he led the community’s parade. It also has a nice boombox on the left-hand side of the bench resembling the giant one he would carry around on his shoulder in the 80s. On the right-hand side, the bench has his name, birth year, and the year that he passed. It truly captures the image of Disco Bob.
Not only does the bench look good, but it is also practical for people of all ages, according to Swartz.
“The bench is higher than most so people can go from sitting to standing very easily, the design of the steel makes it possible to hang on to get up,” said Swartz. “This project did include the help of the townspeople as well, “This was funded by several members of the community.”
She said his sister was pleased with the bench.
“His sister Bonnie Green wants the community to know how appreciative they are of the bench and everyone’s kindness and friendship,” said Swartz.
