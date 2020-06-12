There is good news for those planning Fourth of July barbecues.
There should be plenty of beef in the stores by then as the beef packing plants in Kansas are returning to close to normal production.
Dr. Bill Clifford, who was in Abilene campaigning for the U.S. House of Representative First District, is also a Finney County commissioner where Tyson Foods is located.
“As you know, we had quite an outbreak of COVID-19 in Finney County despite what I think is a very good culture of safety by Tyson,” he said. “Their workforce was jeopardized by the outbreak.”
He said the Tyson plant is fully operational again.
“They have changed their processes, of course, to keep people a little better separated, but now the workforce is healthy,” he said. “They have slowed the chain and spread the workers.”
Younger people
He said the virus affected mostly younger people.
Finley County has 1,502 cases as of Thursday. Ford County where beef packing plants are located has the most positive cases with 1,852.
Clifford is a physician and was in constant contact with the St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City.
He said the county commission worked to limit the spread to not overwhelm the hospital and to limit deaths.
“In hindsight, we got it right. We never did overwhelm our hospital but we got close,” he said.
At one time seven of the eight ICU rooms were in use and there were 17 positive COVID cases hospitalized.
“We are only getting cases in the single digits now per day with our testing,” he said. “We are very robust in testing. I think there are communities out there that have tested much less and probably have a few more cases than we think.”
“I think our beef producers are sighing a little bit of relief that we going to catch up with this backlog of animals,” he said.
Safety first
Clifford said that Tyson has a culture of safety.
“They are very safety conscious. Our commissioners that have been through recently joked that nothing could survive in there,” he said.
However, Clifford said employers can’t control what the employees do when not working.
There are 30 different languages spoken in the Garden City High School.
Garden City signs are printed in three languages: English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
“We have many different cultural groups with many different norms,” he said.
He said the Somalian population was celebrating Ramadan last month.
“They break their fast at the end of the day by gathering in large groups,” he said. “That is their culture.”
Laotian men gather in large groups and Hispanics often have extended families living together.
“It’s been very tough to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
