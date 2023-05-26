America is the world’s number one beef producing country with Kansas as the sixth highest producer coming in behind South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the World Population Review.
Beef cattle is also the single largest sector in the Kansas agriculture industry with Dickinson County ranking 33 in the state for beef production.
Contributing to the ranking are several ranchers who are following long-standing family traditions. These families have ranched and farmed Dickinson County lands for generations. Gary Foltz is a second-generation farmer whose father started an Angus herd in the 1940s. Tracey Brunner is the fourth generation in his family to work the land. Tyler Woods marks the seventh in his family.
Industry Challenges
While they all spoke of their passion for the land and the animals they raise, they noted the job does not come without ever-changing challenges. Gary Foltz recalled the farm crisis of the 1980s, lessons he learned in those years have helped keep the farm moving forward. He had just returned from junior college and took his place on the farm as the crisis was peaking.
“There was high interest rates, which were a whole lot higher than even now; high interest rates, and high inflation,” he said. “It got land and machinery, everything, overpriced. When it came to an end, it came to an end in a hurry, and farmland devalued real fast, machinery (devalued). Many, many people went out of business at that time. There was 18% interest on operating loans for a while back then.”
To weather the storm, the Foltz’s diversified the operation to include preconditioning, which is what he attributes to his family being able to keep the farm going.
Costs, inflation, markets — it’s all at the top of the challenges ranchers deal with daily. They watch the market forecasts just as close as the weather forecasts.
“The market dynamics its always moving, we are always buying and selling,” Woods said “If the market goes down — it could be something completely unrelated to cattle, like when Russia invaded Ukraine the market went down quite a bit. You can do everything right but at the end of the day, it’s the market.”
Although there are ways to manage risk, just as his family has done since they started farming the land in 1884, challenges come from multiple directions.
Brunner said one of the issues facing ranchers now is the on-going drought and the availability of grass and feed because of it.
“We are in about the third year of a pretty extreme drought,” he said. “The drought area seems to be shrinking but it is shrinking on all sides. Most of central and western Kansas is still pretty dry.”
The lack of rain results in decrease grass for grazing and stock water in pastures.
For the past couple of years, the drought has fueled an increase in grain prices. Despite good selling prices for the cattle, the cost of production has gone up so much the margins are still tight, Brunner said. Until the drought subsides, ranchers are looking for ways to mitigate the damage it’s causing.
“Right now, without a substantial rain we will not make it all summer without having to haul water out to the pastures,” Woods said. “The amount of grass we have is 60-70% normal.”
One workaround available to him is salvaging a failed wheat crop. The drought is causing farmers across the state to abandon their wheat fields, according to the Kansas Wheat Commission, which recently completed the annual wheat tour.
“One advantage to our operation is that we have a farm side and a cattle side, so now we are baling wheat that isn’t going to make sufficient grain and we can take that failed wheat crop where it’s not going to produce grain.” Woods said. “We can recycle that through this operation and still have a product. We have more avenues than others to use a failed crop.”
His wife, Kyra Woods, pointed out that this is the first year he has ever had to resort to bailing wheat.
“That’s how bad the drought has affected us,” she said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows considerable relief for much of the country. However, conditions across much of Kansas remain listed as extreme and exceptional, the two worst categories.
“It’s made feed costs go up a lot higher and there’s just not a lot of extra feed in the country anymore, like carryover hay type products,” Foltz said. “We've planted some oats hoping to have some hay to bale here and it's not doing real well. There's gonna be something there but it's not gonna be very good.”
Adding to the pain, unlike program crops like wheat, corn and milo, they don’t have access to crop insurance on the feed crops.
“Forage sorghum or Sudan grass, something like that, if the crop isn't there, it's just not there,” he said. “The program crops … if it's not good crop (insurance) makes up the difference. Basically, you’re on your own when it comes to feed crops.”
If the drought abates, ranchers will begin rebuilding their herds, Brunner said. However, that will cause a disruption, albeit temporary, in the markets.
“The first thing that happens when that goes on is the pastures are restocked and the heifers are put back in with the herd,” he said. “It causes a temporary tightening of the beef supply at the store for retail. It looks like we will have higher (retail) beef price.”
The many challenges facing ranchers and farmers make it imperative they not only keep an eye on the markets and the weather, but they also need to stay in-tuned to the politics involved in the cattle industry, Brunner said.
“The cattle industry has to be active in government to make sure our voices are heard,” he said. “There are a lot of competing agendas and competing visions in society. Agriculture is challenged to make sure their priorities are heard.”
Sustainability
Ranchers put a lot of focus on the sustainability side of the industry they can maintain an operation to pass down.
“We take care of the ground so it takes care of us in the future and it can go on for generations and generations.” Woods said.
In his operation they run background and stocker cattle. Backgrounding cattle is a management and feeding program in which cattle are fed for a period of time after weaning and before they are placed in finishing feedlots.
They buy from cow/calf operators all over the country; then bring the animals back to Dickinson County where they feed them a high forage ration or grass depending on if they are in a pasture or the feed lot, he said.
“Our main goal is to wean them and get their gut transitioned into a different style ration rather than just mama’s milk and grass; and grow their frame so when they go to a commercial feed yard that finishes them on an all-corn diet, their frame is big enough to meet slaughter weight,” he said. “We are kind of in the middle of the whole feed process.”
One of their specialties is working with high-risk cattle, which may not have been managed as well as those in larger operations. Tending to these cattle requires a focus on the science of animal husbandry.
“We have a consulting vet and consulting nutritionist,” Woods said. “We surround ourselves with people who are extremely smart in one specific aspect of the operation. We have a nutritionist come out — it would be like if you went to the gym and your trainer is like, ‘This is how many calories you need. This is how much iron you need.’ When we feed them, they are getting the exact amount they need.”
Ranching is also a continuous learning process. The way he runs the operation is nothing like the way his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather did.
“We learn more and more, you can’t be scared to try something new,” he said. “It might not always work, but you can’t be scared to try.”
One of the newer practices he put in place is providing shade over the pens, which will drop the ground temperature by about 20 degrees on a 100-degree day, he said.
“Ten years ago, that wasn’t something the industry looked at,” he said. “We have learned we can produce a far superior product by the way we concentrate on animal husbandry — low stress and feeding them the proper ration.”
For these ranchers, the animals come first in everything they do.
“The main thing is the animal husbandry,” Kyra said. “The cattle are the most important thing, animal health is the top priority — he’s feeding them before he eats himself, and there’s never a day off.
Foltz also has an operation where he buys calves to background and sell as feeder cattle to local auction barns. He’ll purchase calves at 250 to 350 pounds, which many people are not looking to invest in because it is more difficult to get them to a healthy weight, he said. After weaning, a calf generally runs 550 to 650 pounds.
“We go a little smaller,” he said. “We got a customer in Virginia that we take these light calves for preconditioning and he'll resell them locally. There's one local farmer that … when he's ready to wean his calves, he'll bring them here and we'll straighten them out.”
Every bit of that takes care and attention to the science behind the feed, antibiotics and basic animal husbandry and land conservation.
Transition
Positioning the ranch for transition to the next generation starts long before it’s time to pass the operation on. Foltz and Brunner both have their next generation working on the ranch. Coming up behind Woods is his six-year-old step-son Kyser Brownback.
Foltz said it would be very difficult for someone to start a profitable ranching operation from the ground up.
“If there's land that’s been passed on through generations, it gives you a little better base to work from but it's just a real capital-intensive deal,” he said “If you’re trying to start out and work on all borrow money, it's pretty hard to do. It'd be hard for somebody to get into farming today.”
The upcoming generation must be ready to invest, while the older generations have to pitch in, Woods said.
“You have to be willing to take that risk when you’re young,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot more money than most people have spent on a house to get started. Other generations have to be willing to help to some extent. Maybe not give it to you but maybe help finance and work you into the operation – it would be very difficult to start something like this from scratch today.”
Following in the footsteps of their ancestors, Woods, Foltz and Brunner all share one thing in common — their love for the land and the cattle, and working outside.
Even when the temperatures dip below zero and they have to be in a pasture at 5 a.m. breaking ice from the water, there’s a sense of satisfaction they can’t get in an office.
“I’ll complain about it,” Foltz said. “I don't like the bad weather, but it's just part of it. Just the way it is. We pretty much do the best we can every day to make sure the cattle get taken care of regardless of the weather. I just like working with cattle and always have.”
Making a living in the agriculture industry is a lifestyle, not just a job. And it’s a lifestyle that impacts the entire world.
“If you value the lifestyle and are willing to work hard there’s great opportunity in the cattle industry and all of agriculture,” Brunner said. “I have a love for being able to work with animals, work on the land, see a growing crop and a growing animal – grow into a useful product to feed people in this country and around the world.”
Woods has similar sentiments. His satisfaction comes from watching the calves come to his ranch and grow and get healthier from the day they arrive to the day they leave.
“I love it, it’s my passion,” he said. “It’s all I’ve ever done.”
