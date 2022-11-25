Flu season is back and in full effect after hitting our southern states hard this year, particularly in the DMV area. The DMV is one of the regions with the highest flu activity in the country. According to the CDC's Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update, Kansas is on the high level of the scale, with states like Wyoming, South Dakota, and New Hampshire being on the minimal level of the scale. Places with large populations like New York City, Washington DC, and Atlanta are on a very high level. Kansas is in the middle of regions that do and don't have high flu levels, how cautious should we be of the cold and flu season?
Cold and flu season has always been popular, and there have been times of massive outbreaks, could this year be any worse than previous years? "At this point, what I can tell you, is that in Dickinson County flu activity remains relatively low. I have received information about flu activity, to date, from Herington Hospital, as well as Memorial Health. Both are seeing some positive flu cases, but nothing overwhelming, at this point," said Brenda Weaver, Deputy Director of Health. In 2020, Influenza was the ninth most common cause of death. The total number of deaths was 53,544 with an average of 16.3 deaths per 100,000 population according to the CDC.
Vaccinations are never fun, adult or child, nobody likes getting a shot to the arm. That being said, they are commonly used for illnesses such as Influenza. Some believe they work, and some don't believe in them at all. Is there a way to know how effective the vaccine will be this year? "It's hard to say at this point. Of course, we always hope that it will provide the public with good protection, but it can be a challenge when you're projecting what flu strains may be circulating versus what flu strains actually do circulate. It's important to keep in mind that some protection is better than none, and vaccination can help reduce the severity of symptoms and help to decrease the duration of influenza symptoms," Weaver said.
For those who haven't been vaccinated for the flu yet, there is still hope. Some decide to try and just tough it out and rely on having a strong immune system and being super cautious, though that might not be the best option. People who are not vaccinated, but wish to be, can make that come true. "Individuals who have not been vaccinated yet, but are interested in getting vaccinated, may contact the Dickinson County Health Department at 785-263-4179. Flu vaccines are also available at some local pharmacies within the county, and of course big box pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS," Brend Weaver said.
Some people choose not to get vaccinated because they wait too long, or are just indecisive. There isn't anything wrong with getting or not getting vaccinated it just helps protect our immune system and helps keep us healthy during the winter. When is the best time to get the vaccine then? "September and October are generally good times to get vaccinated, but vaccinations continue throughout early and late winter, as well as early spring," Weaver said. As always, keep good hygiene and just be a little more cautious and you could stand a chance to beat Influenza.
