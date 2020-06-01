Groups of up to 50 are now allowed and bars can open following an updated reopening plan announced Friday by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The Kansas “Stay Home” order was canceled last week with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly leaving details up to individual county health departments.
“We understand that restarting economic activity is one of the county’s priorities at this time along with keeping our community safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19,” the health department released in a statement Friday afternoon. “This is a critical time to be thoughtful and careful about reopening Dickinson County. We do not want to have a return to the ‘Stay Home’ order and believe that a safe, phased in approach will allow Dickinson County to accomplish this goal.”
A key change is the limit of groups from 15 to 50.
However, where the organizer anticipates to have 50 or more in attendance, the organizer is responsible to keep a log of attendees containing names, addresses and phone numbers, regardless of ages.
That requirement remains throughout the county’s four phases which does not have an ending date. Phase Out would start June 22.
Phase 3 would start on June 8.
The order said that social distancing of six feet apart should still be followed.
Changes
Other key changes:
• Strongly encourage individual servers at buffet/self-serve stations;
• Bars are allowed to open
• Only one customer allowed in barber shops, tattoo and massages parlors was removed;
• Real estate agencies can host open houses;
• Graduation ceremonies are allowed following mass gathering restrictions and would go into effect June 8.
The order also the requirements are mandatory.
“Any business or entity that does not operate in accord with these requirements is subject to closure by an Order of the Dickinson County Health Officer,” it said.
Public swimming pools are scheduled to open June 8 per state guidelines.
