Governor Laura Kelly has appointed John Barker of Abilene to a seat on the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.
Although he is not sure exactly why he was asked to serve he speculated that it may have had to do with his past involvement with the organization.
“I have a history with the Sports Hall of Fame,” he said. “Maybe that's the reason … but she just contacted me and asked me if I'd serve. It's a non-partisan position. Sports are normally nonpartisan.
Barker, a former judge with the Eighth Judicial District and state legislator from 2013 to 2022, said Abilene also has a history with the Hall of Fame.
“Back in the early 1990s we brought it from Lawrence to Abilene,” he said. “We had a museum there where the school board is now. We used to do the induction for the inductees at Little Ike Park, before it was Little Ike Park.”
Barker said Stan Martin and Doug Thompson were instrumental in bringing it to Abilene, but eventually Wichita made the organization a better offer and it was moved again.
“There were several local people in Abilene that was instrumental in that because they needed sponsors — my wife and I were sponsors,” he said.
The Board of Trustees consist of seven members who serve four-year terms.
Its stated mission is, “To honor those that have contributed to the history of sports in Kansas and to educate and inspire the public regarding the value of athletics and Kansas athletic history by providing the requisite leadership and resources.”
“As a board member (I’ll) work on the … enhancement of a museum, and to work with the inductees,” he said.
Some of the notable inductees include Roy Williams, University of Kansas basketball coach; basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, who attended the University of Kansas from 1956-58, NASCAR driver Clint Boyer from Emporia; and two-time consensus football All-American at Kansas in 1963 and 1964 and five times unanimous All-Pro for the Chicago Bears, Gale Eugene Sayers, AKA the “Kansas Comet.”
