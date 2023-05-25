Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
The fiscal windfall ag producers enjoyed as a result of COVID-19 is coming to an abrupt end.
Allen Featherstone, professor and department head of Agriculture Economics at Kansas State University, predicts a rough year coming up.
“From for an agricultural perspective COVID was actually really good, which is counter economy for a lot of people” Featherstone said. “2021 — record incomes; 2022 is going to be down, mainly in Kansas … because of the drought.”
However, while crop production is optimal, most producers had crop insurance to offset drought-induced losses. With the insurance payments the average farm income will likely be in the $120,000 to $130,000 range for 2022, where as in 2021 the average farm averaged more than $300,000, he said.
“$130,000 per farm, if you look at it from a historical perspective, is still very, very good for the Kansas farm economy,” Featherstone said.
Inflation started on the uptick in mid-2021. However, because income was high, many farmers purchased inputs for 2022 early to reduce income from a tax-paying perspective, he said. Purchases made in 2021 also came in before the spike in costs.
“Because of that, I think 2023 is going to be the first year with major input increases,” Featherstone said. “They would have saw a little bit of diesel price increase. They would have saw perhaps a little bit of a fertilizer price increase in 2022 but most of that occurred about this time (last year). End of February when Russia invaded Ukraine is when things really started to go up. Especially from the diesel perspective and the fertilizer perspective.”
He doesn’t see relief on the horizon and agriculture costs will go continue to rise. His projection is for farmers to see the highest increases in diesel and fertilizer. Along side inputs, interest rates are rising as well.
“Hopefully a lot of the farmers have the ability to finance their inputs this spring,” he said. “Otherwise, they're going to look at interest rates probably four to 5% percentage points higher. If they were paying two last year, they'd be paying six this year. That would be a tripling in the interest rate, but essentially, it's just 4% higher.”
“The cost of nitrogen, the cost of diesel and interest rates are probably the biggest three movers,” he said. “Herbicides have also went up — seed is going up.”
Looking at output, Featherstone said output prices were looking good. For example, at the end of January farmers could contract their 2023 wheat crop for about $8 a bushel, corn for $5.70 on a November contract and soybeans at $13.08.
“The prices are there but the margins are going to be tight,” Featherstone said. “If you look at income and expenses … it's a pretty large decrease. Over the last three years, you're going from 355 to about 150 to about ($50,000) so it could be a tough year.”
Inflation and interest rates began creeping up in 2021, but the main driver of the instability now is the Russian and Ukraine war. Russia is a major fertilizer producer and Ukraine is a major food producer. The war is causing economic damages worldwide.
Last year, Ukraine had all their wheat crop planted by February. So far, they have only planted two thirds of their normal crop for their 2023 crop.
The longer the war drags on, the more the economic effects well ratchet up.
“Under World War I and under World War II, the price effects were bigger at the end of the war than they were at the beginning of the war,” he said. “Whether or not that occurs in this conflict, who knows, but you can come up with a case that there'll be a lot of output price variability in in this year.”
Offset a bad year
Having projection can help farmers offset an otherwise bad year.
“You’re going to want to pencil out the costs,” Featherstone said. “Figure out what the cost of production is in terms … of what the cost per acre is going to be to put each of your crops in or to work that through.”
Kansas State University’s https://agmanager.info/ can help people with those projections.
Farmers might also want to look at alternatives in terms of soybean, corn, sorghum in the spring, possibly shifting from one crop to the other based on a cost perspective.
“If you look at the overall cost of putting in a crop, corn is the most expensive, then soybeans and sorghum, then wheat,” he said. “If you're paying high costs putting those in, maybe a crop that has less input needs, may be beneficial. You may want to market ahead your 2023 crop just begin to take advantage of some of the prices that are out there now.”
The good news, he said, is that there will always be a demand for food.
“I think we're in a short-term lull,” he said. “I think there will be adjustments, I think diesel prices … will probably come down. I think fertilizer prices are so tied to energy that they will also come down at some point. It could be a difficult one or two years with regards to where the profitability is but high prices tend to cure high prices. Low prices tend to cure low prices. Producers will figure out ways to cut a little bit back, take a little bit of the top of the yield off the that the crop to cut expenses.”
