This week, the United States celebrates banned books week.
The Abilene Public Library has not gone all-out this year to mark the occasion which started Sept. 18 and will run until Sept. 24, but they have put up a small display of classic controversial books.
Director Wendy Moulton said the library chose to keep things small this year and elaborated on what a celebration of commonly banned books means to public libraries.
“As a librarian, I believe in the freedom to read and our library — like most libraries — has adopted a freedom to read policy from the American Library Association,” she said. “So we want to promote equal access to all materials to our patrons and our community. And so just kind of bringing that to the public and letting them know that the library has something for everyone.”
Public libraries, according to the American Library Association, are supposed to oppose censorship and provide a wide variety of material — as Moulton said, something for everyone.
“Our collection development policy states we don’t restrict materials based on politics or religion or viewpoints or anything like that,” she said. “We try to get a well-rounded collection.”
Moulton said seeking out materials with different points of view than one’s own or that are simply controversial might be a good idea, just in general and encouraged people to do their own research.
“I always think it’s important to do your own research,” she said. “If you hear something about how a book is horrible or people shouldn’t read it and if you haven’t read it yourself, you can’t really form an opinion or know what the material actually is — there’s all these classics we have on display now, a lot of them are on reading lists and 100 books you should read in your lifetime. There’s lots of good things along with the controversial things, sometimes.”
In any case, Moulton stressed that access was what mattered the most.
“It’s important for people to have access to all sorts of materials and get the kind of books they’re interested in reading and looking for,” she said. “That’s our goal is to provide educational (and) entertainment materials for the public.”
Manager of Abilene’s Rivendell bookstore Lisa Smegal didn’t do any special display for banned books week this year.
She rarely does because she believes people who try to ban books most often accomplish the opposite of their goal by making people more curious about the materials they’re trying to censor.
“It’s not like when people are banning books they’re literally removing them from existence,” Smegal said. “In reality, all they do is promote it more and people can go and buy the book somewhere and read the book. They’re really just bringing more attention to it.”
She said people sometimes come into the shop with lists of banned books because they’ve made it their personal goal to read as many of them as possible. Also, in the age of the internet, almost every controversial book is available online — sometimes for free.
Censorship can also come back on people, which is one reason why she feels it should be discouraged.
“What one person believes is not good for the world to know about, another person doesn’t agree with,” Smegal said. “It’s a slippery slope. Once you start with one thing it just kind of keeps going and before you know it, we’re being told we can only read this book by this author and nothing else.”
She doesn’t seek out or keep track of banned and challenged books, though she said she enjoys several controversial ones such as Charlotte’s Web, Alice in Wonderland and the Harry Potter series.
“I don’t understand people getting up in arms about some of these things,” she said. “People are going to get up in arms about everything anyway. It doesn’t matter what it is, someone’s going to find something wrong with everything. Every single book in here, there’s someone that’s going to come in and look at it and say ‘oh, well this is horrible because of this.’”
Smegal said she understands why some celebrate banned books week, though she does not.
“I don’t know that highlighting it really makes much of a difference because the people that are fighting to ban it are giving it all the publicity anyway,” she said.
She said she understands that sometimes when people seek to ban books, they’re doing in the hopes of protecting children from materials they think are not child-friendly.
“In this day and age especially with the internet and what’s on TV and everything else, kids are exposed to some nasty stuff all the time,” Smegal said. “I don’t really know that banning books is going to change what they’re exposed to — they’re going to find it somewhere.”
People have a right to decide what they want their children to be exposed to, she said.
“It’s when you try and force that upon other people — that’s the problem,” Smegal said.
