Two entirely different property sales are planned within the next few weeks in the new lobby of the Dickinson County Courthouse, located at 109 E. First Street in Abilene.
The first is a bank foreclosure sale set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, which involves auctioning the property formerly known as the historic Brookville Hotel restaurant.
The second sale – planned for Tuesday, March 8 – is totally unrelated to the sale of the restaurant property. This auction is Dickinson County’s delinquent tax sale dating back to 2015, which includes properties throughout the county where taxes have not been paid since that time.
Bank foreclosure sale
The sale set for Monday, Feb. 14 was ordered by Dickinson County District Court on behalf of Pinnacle Bank. The court’s order of sale requires that the property be sold at public auction to the “highest and best bidder for cash in hand,” according to the legal notice.
Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern on Monday said her office has received a number of phone calls from people interested in the property who are seeking information about the amount of past due taxes.
From the year 2016 through Feb. 14, 2022 (the date of the sale), the Brookville Hotel will owe $200,053.90 in taxes to Dickinson County, Hern said. The appraised value of the property is $636,330 for 2021.
Hern noted that Monday’s auction is not a tax sale.
“The bank went through the legal process and the court ordered a foreclosure,” Hern said.
Although past taxes are owed on the former restaurant property, the tract is not included in the county’s March tax sale. Anything that’s delinquent from 2016, 2017 and 2018 will be sold during the next tax sale, Hern said.
Delinquent tax sale
Currently, 15 Dickinson County properties with delinquent taxes from 2015 are expected to be sold during the county’s tax sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
If real estate taxes are unpaid for three years, the property becomes eligible for tax foreclosure. After due process, those properties are sold at auction to the highest eligible bidder.
The list of properties can be viewed on the Dickinson County website at dkcoks.gov. under the tab Your Government go to the Treasurer/ Motor Vehicle tab under Elected Offices. Once there, click on property taxes, then go to tax sale properties.
The March 8 auction will sell properties with unpaid taxes dating from 2015. Those tracts were supposed to go on the auction block in early 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic made its appearance and shut down nearly every public event worldwide.
That sale was rescheduled three times, but after the last unsuccessful rescheduling it was decided to wait until the pandemic had waned somewhat.
Reclaim properties through March 7
Both Treasurer Hern and Dickinson County Counselor Doug Thompson said the county does not want to see anyone lose their property. So, taxpayers with properties up for auction can reclaim their tracts until 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 by paying their taxes in full at the treasurer’s temporary office in the Abilene Civic Center, located at 201 NW 2nd, in Abilene.
“This requires paying the taxes for all the years it’s been delinquent, plus the $540 filing fee,” Hern said.
A lengthy process
The treasurer’s office goes to great lengths to let people know if they have trouble paying their taxes the treasurer’s office has programs that can help, including an escrow plan where smaller monthly payments can be made. That way, taxpayers are not hit with such a huge tax burden in May and December.
“We tell people who call and have questions about taxes that we have an escrow plan available. I have many people who are using that plan. We want people to be able to pay their taxes. We don’t want their property to go to tax sale,” Hern said.
Unfortunately, some do not pay their taxes and eventually the property will be eligible for sale. But the process is not simple. It takes a number of months, filled with legal hearings, in depth work with the county’s two title companies, publishing numerous legal publications and other requirements.
“Once the county counselor files it in district court, then we have to add the $540 filing fee on top of the taxes that are due,” Hern said.
The $540 fee includes the fees paid to the title companies to search titles, pay publication costs and other factors.
During the tax sale
Any qualified person interested in bidding on a property during the delinquent tax sale will register and receive a bid number. Once the sale begins it is like any other auction with Sheriff Jerry Davis serving as auctioneer.
The person with the highest bid buys the property, but before leaving that day, the winning bidder must pay the amount bid plus the current year’s taxes. Hern said 2021 taxes are not yet considered delinquent.
Winning bidders also pay a deed fee set by the register of deed’s office. That allows the winning bidder to receive the deed from Attorney Thompson’s office once everything is filed. That process usually takes several weeks to go through the courts.
“So, if you buy a property you won’t have the deed that day, but you’ll have the paperwork showing you bought it,” Hern said.
We’ve been doing these sales a number of years now. We have a routine that works pretty smooth,” Hern continued. “We try to make it easier on the taxpayer so they don’t have to come in and refile things.”
Anyone with questions regarding the March 8 delinquent tax sale or any other tax situation should contact the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office at (785) 263-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.