The Abilene Municipal Band will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Royer Band Shell, located in Eisenhower Park at 619 N. Rogers.
Guillermo Rodriguez will serve as conductor.
The concert is free and open for everyone’s enjoyment. Guests may bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort or sit in their cars and honk after the tunes they like.
Notifications regarding cancellations due to inclement weather or other reasons will be posted on the Abilene Municipal Band Facebook page.
Thursday’s lineup includes:
The Star Spangled Banner..........Key/Sousa
Alamo March...........................Karl L. King
Spirit of Avalon................Michael Sweeney
A Childhood Hymn..............David Holsinger
Algeria March..........................Karl L. King
Mobbusters!......................David Holsinger
Evil Ways..............................Sonny Henry
Mt. Healthy March................Henry Fillmore
Aztec Fire................................Jay Bocook
“I Dreamed a Concert”.... Claude Schonberg
Instant Concert...................Harold Walters
Jubilee Concert March..........George Kenney
