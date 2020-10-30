Advance voting in Dickinson County continues to break all previous records.
At the request of County Commissioner Craig Chamberlin, the county clerk’s office prepared an advanced voting breakdown showing numbers of people who have walked into the courthouse to vote, mail-in ballots that have been placed in the drop box and mail-in ballots that have been returned.
Walk-in voting at the courthouse, located at 109 E. First, continues from 8 to 5 p.m. today Friday, Oct. 30 and until noon on Monday, Nov. 2 with a special time set from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
Chamberlin presented the advanced voting report during Thursday’s meeting for County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones who was not in attendance due to preparing for Tuesday’s election and other clerk’s office deadlines.
100 a day on average
Advance voting began on Wednesday, Oct. 14. On that day 110 people walked in to vote.
The highest number of walk-in voters — so far — was recorded Wednesday, Oct. 28 when 159 people cast ballots at the courthouse, for a total of 1,304 walk-ins as of Oct. 28.
About 100 people a day are walking into the courthouse to vote, according to Jones. The lowest number of walk-ins was 85 on Oct. 20.
Of the 2,034 people who have requested a ballot by mail, 1,575 have been accepted; 16 were rejected; 1 is suspicious and 479 have still not been returned.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to be counted and must arrive at the clerk’s office in the courthouse by Friday, Nov. 6.
For those who prefer not to mail their advanced ballot, they may place it in the drop box located outside the front door of the courthouse. The drop box is a safe option, as it is monitored by security cameras 24/7.
By meeting time on Oct. 29, a total of 1,155 ballots had been placed in the drop box. The highest number of ballots pulled from the drop box was collected on Monday, Oct. 19 when staff collected 316 ballots.
Dickinson County has 13,561 registered voters, an increase of 454 since August when there were 13,107.
Races
While the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is likely the driving force behind the early rush to advance vote, Kansas also has other contentious races.
Locally, a race has developed within the last week in Commission District No. 3 when Laurie “Megan” Armstrong — who questioned the commission’s support for County Health Officer Brian Holmes and other issues with the county’s COVID response — declared herself as a write-in candidate facing two-term Incumbent Craig Chamberlin.
As a write-in candidate, Armstrong’s name will not be on the ballot and will not be listed on the county’s website on Election Day.
All races with write-in candidates are hand counted.
On Election Day
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and will close at 7 p.m.
Poll workers are being supplied with masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. Also clear plastic shields will be on worker’s tables to keep some distance between workers and voters, Jones said recently.
She cautioned that some poll locations do not have enough room for “social distancing” to keep people six feet apart.
State law requires voters to present photographic identification when casting a vote in person. The following documents are acceptable: Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state; U.S. Passport; U.S. Military ID; ID card issued by a Native American tribe; Employee badge or ID issued by a government office; Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas; Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state; or Public assistance ID card issued by a government office.
Exemptions from photo ID cards do exist for some voters. For more information visit the Kansas Secretary of State website at https://www.kssos.org/elections/voter-information.html.
Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Polling places
The cities of Abilene and Herington each have one centralized polling place.
All Abilene wards — 1W, 2W, 3W, 4W 1P, 4W 2P — vote at the Abilene Civic Center, located at 201 N.W. Second Street.
All Herington wards — Herington 1W, 2W, 4W, Lyon 68, Lyon 68A and Lyon 70 — vote at the Community Building, 810 S. Broadway.
Other townships and cities vote at the following locations:
• Banner, Holland (and City of Carlton), Jefferson, Wheatland — Carlton City Building, 275 Main Ave., Carlton
• Buckeye, Cheever, Flora (and City of Manchester), Willowdale — Talmage Community & Senior Center, 2971 Main St., Talmage
• Center (and City of Enterprise), Logan — Library Meeting Room, 206 S. Factory, Enterprise
• Fragrant Hill, Hayes, Sherman — Blue Ridge School, 1539 Highway 18, Abilene
• Grant, Newbern — Grant Township Hall & Fire Station, 922 S. Buckeye, Abilene
• Hope (& Hope City), Ridge — Hope City Building, 113 N. Main, Hope
• Liberty (and City of Woodbine), Union — Woodbine United Methodist Church, Woodbine
• Lincoln (and City of Solomon), Garfield — Solomon City Building, 116 West Main St., Solomon
• Noble (and City of Chapman), Rinehart — USD 473 District Office, 822 N Marshall, Chapman
