Election Statistics

This table shows each Dickinson County election held between 2012 and 2022, showing the total number of registered voters, the total number of people who voted and the turnout percentage.

 Provided by the Office of the Dickinson County Clerk

Constitutional and special questions on the 2022 primary and general election ballots likely drew a number of Dickinson County voters to the polls this year.

“In 2022, I think it was the questions that brought people out,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston. “They are seeing their vote does matter and more people are getting out to vote.”

 

