Constitutional and special questions on the 2022 primary and general election ballots likely drew a number of Dickinson County voters to the polls this year.
“In 2022, I think it was the questions that brought people out,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston. “They are seeing their vote does matter and more people are getting out to vote.”
In the August 2022 primary, 48% of Dickinson County registered voters cast ballots. That was the highest turnout of any Dickinson County primary election in the past 10 years, based on information provided by Livingston’s office.
Every Kansas primary ballot included the Value Them Both question, an amendment proposal which would have affirmed there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or any requirement for government funding of abortion.
The amendment passed in Dickinson County, but was defeated statewide.
While that question undoubtedly brought many to the polls, the highly contested Republican race for the 70th District House of Representatives between incumbent John Barker and challenger Scott Hill also was of major interest.
Hill won the primary and was formally elected in the November general election.
2022 general
election
During the Nov. 8 general election, 52% of Dickinson County registered voters cast ballots.
In the weeks prior to this election, 13,821 county residents had registered to vote, which is highest number of registered voters in any election during the past 10 years.
The November general election ballot included two constitutional amendments. Question 1 would have given the Kansas Legislature power to block or suspend rules and regulations issued by the executive branch (governor’s office).
That amendment passed in Dickinson County, but failed statewide.
Question 2 asked voters to add the election of sheriffs to the state constitution, requiring counties to keep the sheriff as an elected position (except for Riley County, the only Kansas county that does not elect a sheriff).
The sheriff’s amendment passed by a large margin statewide and locally.
A local question asked Dickinson County voters to consider allowing, “liquor by the individual drink.” That question sought to remove the requirement that business establishments serving alcohol must receive 30% of their sales from food. It passed.
Another local question asking Abilene voters to renew the city’s 0.25% sales tax to fund street maintenance projects did not fare as well. The tax, which sunsets in March 2023, was not approved.
Highest 10
year turnout
The highest turnout in any Dickinson County election over the past 10 years occurred in November 2020 when 70% of registered voters cast ballots.
That election included the highly controversial presidential race that resulted in President Joe Biden defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.
64% of Dickinson County registered voters let their voices be heard during the November 2016 general election, which featured the race between presidential contenders Hillary Clinton and Trump.
In August 2017, Dickinson County held a mail-in election seeking voter approval to fund a $17.735 bond issue to finance building a Justice Center. It would have included a new jail and created space for law enforcement and all court-related departments in one building.
Only 42% of county registered voters returned their mail-in ballots, but the majority of those people voted no.
A year later, during the August 2018 primary election, county voters narrowly approved a pared-down plan that included a new jail, sheriff’s department offices and renovation of the courthouse. Only 31% of local voters cast ballots in that election.
Lowest turnouts
The lowest turnouts for any Dickinson County election typically has occurred during city/school elections, with the lowest percentage in the past 10 years occurring during the 2016 city/school contest when only 2% voted.
The 2021 city/school election attracted only 11% voter turnout.
