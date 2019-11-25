Some might wonder why Chapman Board of Education incumbent Lara Strauss requested a recount when she lost her seat on the board by more than 200 votes during the 2019 General Election.
“I didn’t anticipate it would change the outcome,” Strauss said Thursday. “It was more for my peace of mind to make sure it was fully tabulated correctly.”
The recount held Tuesday at the Dickinson County Courthouse confirmed the results of the Nov. 5 general election with challenger Jerry Wright winning the District 2, Position 2 school board seat with 509 votes to Strauss’s 255.
The commission met Friday morning to canvass Tuesday’s recount and accept the numbers. Strauss requested a recount last week after commissioners canvassed the election Nov. 15.
“I was concerned with the late change in the ballot and the tabulation,” Strauss said.
A couple of days before the election, Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones said she learned that Strauss’ name and challenger Jerry Wright’s name had not been rotated on the ballot.
Election administrators typically rotate names on the ballot so no candidate gains a positional advantage.
Jones explained she contacted the company that prints the ballots and learned the company had made a mistake: While both names were on the ballot, the candidates’ names were not rotated. The company agreed to print corrected ballots so the names would be rotated on the ballots at the polls on Election Day.
“I called the secretary of state’s office and they said to do that,” Jones recalled. “They said there’s nothing you can do about (votes that were cast) on advance ballots, but it would be correct for Election Day.”
Reprinted ballots were delivered to Jones at the courthouse the Sunday (Nov. 3) before election.
“I spent an hour pulling old ballots and replacing them with the new ones,” Jones said.
After the election, Strauss said she had concerns about the late ballot change and the tabulation process and decided to ask for a hand recount.
“I felt a lot more comfortable with the hand count in that situation, just to make sure all votes were tallied correctly,” Strauss said.
When votes were hand counted this past Tuesday, Strauss actually had fewer votes than were initially tabulated by the counting machine.
“I was surprised the hand count was different from the machine count,” Strauss said.
The District 2, Position 2 seat extends into Geary County, but Strauss did not request a recount in Geary County.
“I don’t think they had a significant number of people who voted from over there,” Strauss said.
Jones said Friday she had just received Geary County’s final tallies. There, Strauss received 64 votes while Wright had 31.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
