Jackie Bailey hosted her annual Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Abilene Senior Center Jan. 16. The day of service entails providing senior citizens with a free meal that will be delivered to them at their homes. The meal includes homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffins, fruit and a cookie. 

She said the event brings the community together, which helps illustrate the main message of Dr. King’s idea of unity in all societies. 

 

