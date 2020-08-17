It has been a lifelong dream of Walt “Bud” McKenzie to own a campground.
He and his wife Kelly started looking in Montana.
They searched the mountains and rivers of Colorado.
They visited 39 in all, making several offers along the way.
What they found was sitting in their own backyard.
Literally.
Friday afternoon Walt’s Four Seasons Campground and Country Store, located just off Interstate 70 at the Enterprise exit, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce.
The water in the swimming pool was crystal clear. The miniature golf course is being refurbished. The store has been remodeled and now includes groceries and is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is also a refurbished meeting venue and fishing pond.
Not to be overlooked are the 71 units for campers.
“It started out as a dream. It started out as a dream in Montana,” Bud said.
They visited several parks in The Treasure State.
“But the dollars were too big for my pocket,” he said.
Looking west
They set their sights on Colorado. For about three years they visited 37 parks there.
“We even did some cold calling to see if they would sell their parks,” he said.
In the meantime they sold their home and bought an RV and moved into a trailer park.
“We sold our home so we would know what it was like for people, so we would truly understand the lifestyle of an RVer,” Kelly said.
Bud said last year he found a trailer park in Kansas that was on the market.
“The ad was a little misleading. It said it was in Overland Park, Kansas. When I called the broker, the broker said, ‘No, it is actually near Abilene.’ I said, ‘Let me guess. Four Seasons RV Acres?’” McKenzie said.
“Well, we live here,” he responded to the broker. “We just moved into it two weeks ago.”
Campers
Walt said there is no stereotype RV customer or owner.
“You definitely have extended day guests, you have overnighters, you have people that want to come in and just use your dump station,” he said. “Young, old, middle-aged, everything. There is no set age for RVers.”
Walt said he got the RV bug when he was in his 20s.
He said his favorite campgrounds are along Highway 50 between Canon City and Salina, Colorado.
“Anywhere along the Arkansas River and it does not matter where in that 60 some miles,” he said. “It is absolutely beautiful country. I have always loved to camp, I have always loved to fish.”
One of these days when he gets a break from his todo list, he’ll try out his own fishing pond.
