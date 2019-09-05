Abilene Middle School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after contents of a backpack caught fire in a locker in the boys’ locker room.
There were no injuries or damage to the school.
The Abilene Fire Department was called to the scene at 3:20 p.m. and the fire was put out by a volunteer fireman at the scene with a water press extinguisher, according to a spokesperson.
The Abilene Police Department is investigating. The fire is believed to have started by an external battery power pack for a cellular phone that overheated.
Damage was limited to the contents of the personal property inside the locker.
