This is the fifth story in a series of articles about the outside museum buildings at the Dickinson County Heritage Center. This story will feature the historic Prichard Barn which was once located south of Enterprise, Kansas.
Big old beautiful barns seem to be a thing of the past. Everywhere you go, most of them are being torn down and replaced with a metal building. These new buildings more than likely serve the farmers better for storing their equipment, but they do not hold a candle to the barns that our ancestors built once upon a time. Those breathtaking two-story barns, complete with a hay loft, a set of stairs that the children would run up and down on while playing a game of hide and seek. A barn where grandpa would saddle up his favorite old
mare and head out to check the cattle. A barn that, sadly enough, has now seen its better days and is full of wear and tear.
A barn that is a thing of the past. Luckily, the Prichard family saw it fit to donate their barn to the Dickinson County Historical Society where this piece of history can be enjoyed by all.
Once standing five miles south of Enterprise, Kansas was the Prichard Barn. This beautiful barn was built for George Prichard by a group of barn builders.
The barn was built facing east and was equipped with doors on the north and south sides so a team of horses could be driven through the barn. George’s grandson, Guy Junior Prichard, has such wonderful memories of his granddad’s barn. The nice stairway which led to the loft, where on Saturday nights locals could be found packed in listening to the strum of the banjos and fiddle players while square dancing with their spouses.
On Sunday afternoons, it was a time when the local kids would play a friendly, yet maybe competitive game of basketball. The loft had one goal because hay was stored on the other side.
Joe Lewis, who was a big-named boxer in that era, was a somewhat of a role model for Guy and his younger brother, Dean.
The boys, complete with a pair of boxing gloves that Guy had gotten, could be found boxing in the barn.
The Olsen boys, who were neighbors, could be found along with the Prichard boys cracking open the door on the hay mow and shooting pigeons as they flew out. The pigeons would often be dressed and enjoyed as a meal for the family as nothing was wasted in those days.
One pigeon, who had a broken wing, became a family pet. Climbing like a monkey up to the top of the barn on a rope that was attached to the track at the top of the haymow was something else the boys could be found doing.
Built circa 1915, George Prichard, along with his family, which included boys Harry and Guy, loved every inch of this masterpiece.
When George and his wife, Otie, moved to Nebraska, their son, Guy Jennings took over the day-to-day farming operations. He married and he and his wife, Iva, had three children, Guy, Dean and Joyce.
The family lived there until purchasing a farm and moving to White City. Guy was serving in the Army when the family moved.
Putting up loose hay in the top of the barn was a sight to see. The hay wagon had a “sling” that was placed in the bottom and the hay from the field was loaded on top of the sling.
From there the wagon was backed up to the front of the barn, with the sling being attached to a rope, which was attached to the track. Guy would be on the back side of the barn with a horse that was attached to the other end of the rope, which pulled up the hay in the sling.
Once the hay was in place, the pin on the bottom of the sling was pulled and the hay dropped. Oh, how times have changed in the past 80 plus years.
On the main floor there were four separate areas: feed storage, cream separator, an area to wean calves and cattle milk stations and horse stalls.
Originally there were six horse stalls large enough for two horses each. The stalls were on the east and west side of the aisle. Eventually the east side stalls were converted into the hand milking stations. Guy Jr. vividly remembers that by the time he milked one cow, his dad would have had milked three.
Even though times have changed throughout the years, the memories that Guy Junior Prichard holds about that big, beautiful barn that belonged to his family, those will never go away.
A time when barns were more than just a place to park our tractors.
A time when families gathered with their neighbors for a Saturday night celebration.
A time when kids would venture over from nearby farms for a game of basketball. A time when a boy would join his dad in the barn at milking time. A time that was simpler, better.
Please make sure to stop by the Dickinson County Heritage Center during business hours and check out this masterpiece.
It is always ready for visitors to reminisce about days of the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.