More employees of the city of Abilene will return to work on Monday.
The Abilene City Commission held its regular meeting last Monday through the Go To Meeting app to discuss the future of staff and payroll.
Mayor Chris Ostermann said some essential city employees were working while others were staying at home and all have been receiving regular pay.
City Manager Jane Foltz said department heads have been meeting to discuss bringing more employees back to work.
Referring to the Community Center, she said, “once we are given the green light, we will be back to business as usual.”
Foltz said, at least until the next regular commission meeting, employees would continue to receive regular pay.
“It’s time for people to get back to work,” Foltz said. “We don’t want to hold the city back during this pandemic. We can’t keep paying people to stay at home and that is what we are doing right now. We have work to do and we need to get back to work.”
Discussions about which employees will return and who might be eventually furloughed have already begun, however.
“We haven’t planned any details. I asked the leadership team to please go back and think about who we could and could not live without for a time period,” Foltz said. “I think most people would be back here working if we were not on a stay at home order from the governor.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s temporary statewide stay home order to combat COVID-19 expires Sunday but that order could be extended.
Regardless, Foltz said, returning city workers would still keep their distance and arrival times would be staggered.
“We feel we can bring people back to work and keep our social distancing, the six foot parameter,” she said. “There are things for our employees to do. We had a stay at home order and that is why they are at home. Many are ready to go back to work.”
She said Penny Soukup, director of human resources, has discussed furloughs.
“We would probably ask for volunteers first as we move forward. We don’t know when this is going to end,” she said. “The leadership team, the department heads have been having that discussion about who and how this is going to work.”
City Attorney Aaron Martin discussed the COVID-19 and the Family and Medical Leave Act which some employees could apply for. However, Martin said a non-essential employee that is sent home until further notice does not qualify for emergency Federal paid sick leave.
Policy
Foltz said employee policy does not cover a pandemic or similar emergency.
“We have never had this and we may never have it again but I think it is important that there is something in the policy,” she said. “I think many cities are looking at how to handle an emergency such as this. This is just unprecedented. We are all learning as we move forward, and of course looking out for what is in the best interest of not only the city of Abilene but our employees.”
“We need to look at this. We can’t indefinitely fully pay people for staying home and having people coming in and getting paid. I think we need to have a plan,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall.
Commissioner Trevor Witt said a drop in sales tax income was discussed at the last meeting.
“We need to be mindful and strategic so these people are able to plan and see what is coming ahead of them,” he said. “I think we definitely need to have Jane and the rest of the team come up with a plan.”
Marshall agreed.
“I think Commissioner Witt is right on target. We need to have a plan,” she said. “I think there will be some concessions there. I don’t think this is going to hurt our unemployment rating if we have to put people on unemployment. I think we need a really fair study.”
Commissioner Brandon Rein said the emergency could be over in two to three weeks.
“But long term we do need to have some sort of guidelines that we can follow. This is completely out of our control. We may never need it but at least we have it,” he said.
Other action
The commission voted 5-0 to a $19,800 study with Olsson Associates on southeast drainage.
City Engineer Mark Bachamp said a study was done in 2010 by GBA Architects that noted deficiencies in the storm sewer in the southeast area of Abilene.
He said the 54 inch pipe that was installed in the 1940s to the south is inadequate in size.
“I think everyone has seen that over the years,” he said.
He reported that area is the cause of the flooding in downtown Abilene and on Fourth and Fifth streets.
He said there are areas where that 54 inch pipe is located and other areas that are unknown.
“We are just going to have to find where that is at,” he said.
Marshall asked about a storm drainage fund.
Foltz said funding for the study would come out of the storm drainage fund which had been collected for the past 10 years.
Cost of the final project has yet to be determined, Foltz said.
“That’s what Mark’s (Olssen) company is going to do for us,” Foltz said.
The commission approved 5-0 a $149,689.50 bid from Baer for milling and inlay work at the Senior Citizen and Community Center parking lot as well as Sterl Lane and N.W. Seventh in and near the park/fairgrounds.
The city received $128,717.03 from the Federal Fund Exchange which will pay for 85 percent of the project.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.