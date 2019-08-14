School starts Thursday
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

Lauren Kellum, one of the many new teachers for the Abilene School District, works on getting the room ready for first graders and their parents at open house tonight. The first day of school for Abilene is Thursday. Kellum uses stuff animals as reading aids for her students.

