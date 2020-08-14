Students in Abilene will be going to school an extra 20 minutes each day to ensure the district can meet the 1,116 hours of instruction required by the Kansas State Department of Education.
The Abilene Board of Education approved adding the extra 20 minutes Monday night during the regular August board meeting as part of the district’s reopening instructional plans.
During the July meeting, several board members felt it would be prudent to build extra time into the school day just in case the COVID-19 situation required schools to close for a period of time.
“I need to get a solid feel from you as a board if that’s a direction you would like to have us go,” Superintendent Greg Brown told school board members Monday, explaining he also believed it was a good idea “if we do end up with snow days, or worse yet, get a number of teachers too sick to teach from home.
“That’s what I’m more concerned about,” Brown said. “Then we’re kind of hogtied in terms of our hours.”
By adding an extra 20 minutes to the school day that will give the district “eight extra days of flexibility,” Brown said.
While the 20 extra minutes does not really provide “valuable instructional time” on a daily basis, the added hours would mean the district would not have to extend the school year into June 2021 or eliminate spring break and Easter break.
Brown said the district could also tap into five days of professional development if additional instructional hours are needed.
“If we have eight days of flexibility and those five days, hopefully, we can get through the year without a significant calendar change,” Brown said.
“If something really bad happens, we’d be chopping spring break and we may need it more this year then we’ve ever needed it before,” he added.
Board President Kyle Becker said he can see the need for extra time since passing periods will be extended, more time will be needed for hand washing, using the restroom and to implement other new protocols.
Also, if something happened that required the district to move to total remote learning, it might not be able to happen immediately. Becker said he knows the district has an amazing IT director and staff, but worries about a worst-case scenario.
“All of a sudden you get thrown in the fire. Is it (online) going to work for you?” Becker commented. “This (adding time) would give us some breathing room.”
“I feel the same way,” added Board Member Veronica Murray, noting moving entirely to online in just a couple days could be a challenge.
“The time and number of days is certainly what the school board is all about establishing,” Brown said.
Elementary vs. secondary
Brown said elementary and secondary school staffs were divided on the question of where the 20 minutes should be added to the school day.
Elementary teachers prefer starting school 10 minutes earlier in the morning and going 10 minutes later in the afternoon, while middle school and high school teachers favor adding 20 minutes to the end of the school day.
“From the perspective of instruction, we’ve got kids that leave for sporting events. If they’re able to maintain a lot of what’s going on throughout the day up to that point, they would lose a little less instruction,” Brown said.
School administrators had not yet “hammered out” whether they preferred 10 minutes in the morning, 10 in the afternoon or 20 minutes at the end of the day, but planned to do so.
Becker said he wanted administrators to have the latitude to make that decision.
“Whatever works best — even if elementary is different than middle school and high school,” Becker said. “As long as it works well I don’t have a problem with it.”
Operations plan
The operations plan approved by the board includes standard operating procedures, developed by each school building, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The board also approved a document, Remote Learning Assurances, requested by the Kansas State Department of Education.
For more information on school operational plans, building specific information can be found on the USD 435 website at abileneschools.org.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.