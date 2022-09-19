Saturday morning, a crowd gathered at Trollslanda toy store in Abilene to hear award-winning Kansas author Mildred Schindler Janzen talk about her life and have her sign copies of her biography, Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany which was written by Sherye Green with Janzen’s help. As a young child growing up in Germany during the WWII era, Janzen and her family went from one bad situation to another as they first endured Hitler’s reign and then suffered under Stalin in the aftermath of the war.
“Hitler was not good to us — my dad did not like Hitler,” she said. “But my dad had to be very careful. He was in the United States for nine years and he — they were watching him … You could not say anything to anybody because you didn’t know who was going to turn you in.”
She was born in Great Bend and therefore had American citizenship which meant she was able to come to America after the death of her father when she was a teenager, but before that she struggled with her family.
She and her mother were able to preserve a handful of family possessions after the war — some food hidden in the barn and a few pieces of jewelry she still has to this day, her parents’ marriage certificate and her birth certificate in a small bag in the basement — by hiding them under the brick floor of the basement. Though the soldiers who ransacked the home took everything else they owned and turned over multiple bricks looking for anything that might have been hidden away, they failed to find the family’s last few possessions.
Her father was taken away by the Russians to work herding cattle and did not return and her mother became ill. To this day, the family does not know what happened to her father.
Though her mother was unwell, after a threat from a soldier they fled their home to a family member’s residence in Berlin. She, her mother and her brother eventually left there and wound up in a refugee camp.
Janzen said the people who took their families in were kind to them because they understood her family’s situation and had compassion for them.
Janzen’s mother recovered from her illness, but they were unable to stay because there were so many refugees in need of shelter. Again, they were forced to move on. Though they requested not to be placed anywhere under Russian rule, they ended up in a Russian-occupied area nonetheless.
There, they were forced to work. At one time, Janzen was forced to work washing clothes on wooden washboards until her knuckles were completely skinned. Another time, she was made to help plant potatoes.
After Janzen escaped to America, she found herself working in a hospital kitchen in Kansas. During this time, she sent letters and gifts such as food back home. She spoke no English and had not graduated from high school yet. Someone who worked at the hospital helped her gain enrollment in a small school where the teachers and many of her classmates were helpful and assisted her in learning English. The teachers and the other children were kind and some of her classmates are still friends with her. A friend’s family took her in. Janzen was 18 when she started at her American school and 22 when she graduated.
During this time, she met and fell in love with an American soldier who she would eventually marry.
Citing the current situation Ukraine, Janzen said she believes history can repeat itself.
“I just hope and pray that we in this country don’t see anything like this,” she said.
Janzen said she feels faith is what brought them through.
“The Lord was with me every step of the way,” she said.
