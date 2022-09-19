Janzen

Amy Howard (left) speaks with author Mildred Schindler Janzen (right) before Janzen begins a presentation about her life in Russian-occupied Germany at the end of World War II, Saturday at Howard’s toy store, Trollslanda.

 Lydia Kautz

Saturday morning, a crowd gathered at Trollslanda toy store in Abilene to hear award-winning Kansas author Mildred Schindler Janzen talk about her life and have her sign copies of her biography, Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany which was written by Sherye Green with Janzen’s help. As a young child growing up in Germany during the WWII era, Janzen and her family went from one bad situation to another as they first endured Hitler’s reign and then suffered under Stalin in the aftermath of the war.

“Hitler was not good to us — my dad did not like Hitler,” she said. “But my dad had to be very careful. He was in the United States for nine years and he — they were watching him … You could not say anything to anybody because you didn’t know who was going to turn you in.”

 

