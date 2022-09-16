Seventy-five years after the end of WWII, Mildred Schindler Janzen, 93 of Ellsworth, KS, finally decided to tell her story. Janzen was a teenager when Russian soldiers invaded their peaceful family farm in the German countryside and changed the course of her life forever.

The memoir, published late 2020 by Sunbury Press in Mechanicsburg, PA, recounts her experiences as a refugee including separating from her family, coming to America alone as a teenager, finding love, and living the good life. The secret to her abundant joy is revealed in Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany.

 

