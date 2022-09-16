Seventy-five years after the end of WWII, Mildred Schindler Janzen, 93 of Ellsworth, KS, finally decided to tell her story. Janzen was a teenager when Russian soldiers invaded their peaceful family farm in the German countryside and changed the course of her life forever.
The memoir, published late 2020 by Sunbury Press in Mechanicsburg, PA, recounts her experiences as a refugee including separating from her family, coming to America alone as a teenager, finding love, and living the good life. The secret to her abundant joy is revealed in Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany.
“I wish to leave a testimony for the younger American generations that is coming of age at this present time. Do not ever take the legacy of your birthright for granted. Oppose evil at every opportunity. Speak out against injustice. Most importantly, pay attention in your history class. History can repeat itself; many of my generation bear witness to that fact,” Janzen said.
Mississippi writer, Sherye Green, partnered with Janzen to write her riveting memoir. Winner of the 2021 Mississippi Library Association Author Award-Nonfiction for the memoir, Green said,
“What a privilege it has been to get to know and to work with Mildred,” Green says. “Her story, set against the backdrop of a little-known period of World War II, is an eyewitness testimony to history you will not want to miss.”
Surviving Hitler won the “Sunny Award” from Sunbury Press in January for the book in each imprint that “had the biggest impact or the greatest reach.” Additionally, Janzen received the National Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2021. The memoir has been awarded eight honors to date.
Janzen will answer questions about her survivor story and sign books beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Trollslanda Toy Store, 109 NW Third St., in Abilene on Saturday, Sept. 17, for their one-year anniversary. This event kicks off the Abilene Oktoberfest annual celebration.
