A poultry flock was put down in Dickinson County last week after it tested positive for the Avian flu, formally known as HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza).
“If you have any type of poultry or birds on your property, practice good bio-security and be careful what you bring into your backyard,” Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith said Monday afternoon. “Do not bring stuff into your yard and accidently destroy your own flock.”
Dickinson County was one of two new counties with confirmed cases of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) as of Friday, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). It was discovered in a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock.
The other case was confirmed Friday in a non-commercial backyard mixed-species non-poultry flock in rural Sedgwick County.
The confirmations were based on samples from birds exhibiting HPAI symptoms.
KDA is working closely with the USDA-APHIS (United States Department of Agriculture - Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service).
Several other positive cases already have been confirmed in the state.
The flu can infect chickens, turkey and other birds and cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds, according to the KDA.
Symptoms can include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and other signs of respiratory distress, lack of energy and appetite, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled misshapen eggs, incoordination, diarrhea and even sudden death in birds having no other symptoms.
The virus affects both domestic and wild birds.
“You can’t do anything about wild birds flying over the top of your house, but you can take care of your own yard, do not bring your shoes in and do not go to sales and buy birds and bring them into your flock right now while this is going on,” Smith continued.
Smith was on site last week as state animal health officials depopulated the flock in the southern part of Dickinson County.
“They had to come in and put down over 200 birds on a family farm,” Smith said.
The poultry was valued at $10,000, Smith said.
Spread
Awareness is important, especially since many cities – Abilene included – now allow residents to have chickens in their backyards.
“If it gets into a town it will spread rather easily,” Smith said.
Dickinson County Health Department Director John Hultgren agreed.
“Like HINI in 2009 it spreads fast in the fowl population,” Hultgren said. “Don’t touch or handle dead birds and don’t let your kids handle them. It certainly can get into the wild bird population. It’s not just in domestic chickens.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Avian flu currently does not present an immediate health concern to humans. However, there have been cases overseas where HPAI has moved from birds to humans.
“There’s no human cases in the U.S., but where it has happened people have respiratory-type symptoms,” Hultgren explained. “Coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge; some have had pretty serious pneumonia and people have died from it.”
Contact information
Anyone involved with poultry production should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds. For guidance visit the KDA Division of Animal Health webpage at agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza.
Anyone observing symptoms should contact their veterinarian or the KDA Division of Animal Health by calling the office toll-free at 833-765-2006.
