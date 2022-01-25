Two mystery/suspense novels coauthored by Kansas sisters Loretta Jackson and Vickie Britton, won awards in the 2021 end-of-the year contests.
They won first prize in the N. N. Light’s Book Haven Awards for their novel THE VICTIM’S CHILD, In addition their work, CRYING WOMAN BRIDGE, part of the Jeff McQuede High County Mystery series, was a finalist for their audio publisher, Books in Motion.
In the Read Freely competition, readers nominate and vote on their top fifty favorite internet books. Loretta Jackson and Vickie Britton’s novel, THE KNIGHTS OF GARLAND MURDER was listed as the top three for mystery/suspense and as number twenty for books of all categories.
THE KNIGHTS OF GARLAND MURDER is set in Kansas. Although it is a mystery/suspense, the novel is their portrayal of the Kansas way of life and of the Kansas character.
Loretta Jackson and Vickie Britton worked for a number of years in Abilene, owners of the Abilene Auction. Loretta Jackson resides in Junction City, Kansas, and Vickie Britton in Hutchinson, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.