Open Class Foods (Sterl Hall) — 9:00 am
4H/FFA Equine Show - Ponies followed by horses (Equine Arena) — 8:00 am
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 5:04 pm
Open Class Foods (Sterl Hall) — 9:00 am
4H/FFA Equine Show - Ponies followed by horses (Equine Arena) — 8:00 am
“Old Timers Horse Showmanship” show follows horse showmanship
Rabbit, 4H/FFA — 8:30 am
Poultry, 4H/FFA — 9:00 am
Open Class Quilts (Sterl Hall) – 9:00 am
Open Class Art, Fine Arts, Needlework, Crafts (Sterl Hall) - 9:00 am
Open Class Photography (Sterl Hall) — 9:00 am
4-H Banners (Sterl Hall) — 9:00 am
4-H/FFA Horticulture - O.C. Horticulture Judging (Sterl Hall) — 10:00 am
Ag Mechanics, 4-H/FFA (Sterl Hall) — by schedule
4-H/FFA Crops - followed by Open Class (Sterl Hall) — 1:00 pm
4-H/FFA Floriculture – followed by Open Class (Sterl Hall) — 12:00 pm
4-H Other Projects (Sterl Hall) — Starting at 1:00 pm, by schedule
“Sew It, Grow It, Show It” Parade — 4:00 pm Chapman
FFA BBQ (Large Livestock Arena) — following parade
3rd Annual CKFF Cornhole Tournament (Large Livestock Arena) — 8:00 pm
Special Champions Goat Show (Small Livestock Arena) — 7:30 pm
Great Plains Amusement (Carnival) — 6:00-11:00 pm
77th PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo - “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night — 7:30 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.