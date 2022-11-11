For the city’s 2021 audit, Varney & Associates’s April Swartz gave a seven-minute presentation to the Abilene City Commission and city staff. The presentation was during the commission’s study session Nov. 7. The full report can found in the meetings agenda.
Before beginning, Swartz, co-owner of the firm, apologized for the lateness of the audit. The firm decreased the price of the audit by $1,000 as compensation for the lateness.
Starting the presentation, Swartz said the city does “a fine job” with its finances. The only aspect she does not like is the software they use. She said she will sit down with Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, to ensure a smooth transition when Rothchild leaves his position in December and someone takes his place.
Swartz said the firm made no material adjustments to the financials. The city did have to adjust the accounts payable a little by backing off the prior year and adding to the current year.
“Sometimes people in the public don’t understand that a city and a county basically has a number of set of books of the funds you have, so you’re keeping books for 15 or 20 funds,” Swartz said. “It’s not like keeping one set of books.”
The city started the year with $8.2 million of unencumbered cash, took in $13.8 million, expended $12.6 million. That left the city with $9.4 million unencumbered. The end-of-the-year reconciled balances were $9,760,804.
The financial notes of the report contain basic information to better inform the reader about the city’s financials, Swartz said. Page 10 of the notes contains a summary of the city’s debt. The 2011 issue was redeemed in full. There are small balances on the 2013 and 2015 issues. The 2017 issue, the public building commissions 2017 series, and the two 2019 issues are still outstanding. Page 11 shows the maturity of the debts.
For the general fund on page 19, the fund was under budget by $1.4 million.
“You can be over by line item. You can be over by department. You just have to make sure you’re under in total by fund,” Swartz said.
The full financial report from the audit can found in the Nov. 7 study session agenda on the city of Abilene’s website.
