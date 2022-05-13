As their jam-packed summer schedule of plays inches closer day-by-day, Great Plains Theatre will be hosting auditions for their August performance of the musical “Wonderland High.” The auditions will be at the theatre Monday, May 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are open to children actively in middle school and high school.
“This could be your first show ever, or maybe you’ve done something at a different place, and you want to come try something here. We have a lot of opportunities available for that show,” said Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello.
Aiello, who will be directing the musical, described “Wonderland High” as a reimagining of “Alice and Wonderland,” filled with references and puns. The musical is about a boy named Arthur Bloom who is about to start attending a new high school that does things “differently,” than most other schools, Aiello said. Most of the characters are references to characters in the popular book such as Principal Cheshire, based on the Cheshire cat, and Matt Adder, based on the Mad Hatter.
“A show like ‘Wonderland High’ where you’re taking a well-known story, ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ and you’re flipping it 180 (degrees), is a show that lends itself fully into comedy. You are bound to run into characters that have punny names or punny lines,” Aiello said. “So the thing I am most looking forward to in the show is what comedic moments we can create in this production without youth members.”
Aiello said all the characters are meant to be played by children. There will be 20-30 on and off-stage spots open for the show. The audition will consist of a short dance routine, singing a song and a short call-back process to read lines and sing more songs. Rehearsals for the musical will be throughout the summer in between show dates for the other shows the theatre will be hosting. Show dates for “Wonderland High” are August 18 through August 21.
“What’s nice about ‘Wonderland High’ being over the summer is, if you have a family vacation, a trip or different camp you’re doing, we can probably work around it,” Aiello said. “In the month of June, there’s only two other rehearsals scheduled (besides the auditions and meetings), one a week. Then we get into July, there’s only about two rehearsals a week. There’s only 6-8 rehearsals scheduled throughout the month of July, so we can learn the music and the dances. As we get into August, it’s treated like a professional production, we have two weeks (of practice). Then we open the show.”
To sign up for the auditions, sign up on their website at greatplainstheatre.com/wonderlandhigh. The audition music and the musical’s soundtrack can also be downloaded there.
