About half of the people tested during a free mass COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 9 said they had no symptoms.
However, a good number of those people ended up testing positive.
That was one of the many interesting tidbits of information relayed during the Dickinson County Board of Health (BOH) meeting Thursday morning at the Dickinson County Courthouse.
The BOH includes the three county commissioners — Lynn Peterson, Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller — Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes, and Health Department Director John Hultgren.
During the Dec. 9 free testing conducted by the Dickinson County Health Department, 140 tests were given with half of the 140 tests given to people who did not have any symptoms.
“33 percent of the positives were asymptomatic people,” Hultgren said. “That’s pretty interesting. The state (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) is looking at that pretty hard about how many people truly have the virus but have no symptoms.”
In comparison, testing conducted at Memorial Hospital showed the following numbers:
Monday, Dec. 14 — 34 people tested with 14 positives for 41 percent positivity rate;
Tuesday, Dec. 15 — 27 tested with 18 positives for a 67 percent positive rate; and
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — 23 tested with 15 testing positive for a 65 percent rate.
People tested at Memorial Hospital usually believe they have the virus since they are experiencing some type of symptoms.
Hultgren also noted the county does get numbers from places other than just Memorial Hospital.
‘Recovered’
inaccurate
Three times a week — on Monday, Wednesday and Friday — the health department updates the county’s COVID-19 survey on Facebook.
Recently, the county removed the number of “recovered cases” from the dashboard.
Hultgren said that category was removed because it was not accurate.
“We could easily use the date somebody gets off isolation, but does that mean they are truly recovered?” he asked. “Some people have lingering symptoms for days and months after that.”
Also, the county had turned over some of the cases to the state (KDHE) for monitoring so it was unknown when those cases “recovered.”
“Some counties report it (recovered cases), but I challenge their numbers. They are not accurate because it’s almost impossible.”
He also spoke about quarantine changes made during the week of Dec. 7 after KDHE lowered the number from 14 days to 7 or 10. Counties were left to decide and Dickinson County moved to 10.
Vaccination update
Memorial Hospital administered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Hultgren said he did not know when Herington Hospital expected to receive its doses.
The first doses were slated for physicians and nurses in Emergency rooms, intensive care units and COVID wings. This week, EMS and health department workers could possibly be vaccinated this week. They were waiting to receive the Moderna COVID vaccine.
“I’m not sure when we’ll get that, simply because of the holidays,” Hultgren said.
After that, the plan is that vaccines will be rolled out in five phases, including remaining hospital workers and essential workers who want to receive the vaccine.
“That’s going to be a bunch of people listed under the lockdown in March,” Hultgren said.
Those essential workers in March included mechanics, grocery store workers and a “good percent of the population,” he said. “I anticipate enough vaccine will come out by the end of February and March (2021).”
