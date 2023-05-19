Editor’s Note: The following story was originally written for our annual progress edition. The story was completed in February.
It is full steam ahead for the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad as it comes off a year of new programs and renovations and heads into its 30th year of operation.
“In 2022, probably the biggest highlight was our track renovation project,” said Ross Boelling, ASVRR president and general manager. “Our track over the years has deteriorated and we were able to invest a significant amount of money last year, about $380,000, and installed 3,600 ties.”
The new railroad ties helped stabilize the track. Boelling said there is more work to do, but the renovation was a big step in the right direction and necessary for the safe operation of the trains.
More renovations are needed, and they are applying for grants to continue moving forward. As they do so, they won’t be alone. Last year, ASVRR signed on with Heritage Rail Management, which is part of American Heritage Railways and the owner of Durango and Silverton Railroad and the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad in North Carolina.
Boelling, who has a professional history in the railroad industry, was an ASVRR volunteer before becoming president and manager in January 2022. When he accepted the position, it became immediately clear to him that if significant changes were not made soon the organization could not survive another five years, he said.
“We basically had three choices,” he said. “We could continue as we are and whittle away to nothing. We could find somebody to come alongside us and help us maintain our sustainability, or we could sell it and selling was not an option. The current board of directors doesn't want the railroad to quit, and I don’t feel like the community does either. So, we went with the second option, which was to contact Durango and they were more than happy to come on board and help us.”
In this collaboration, ASVRR will maintain autonomy of the tourist attraction.
“They had done some work for us previously on the steam engine, the 3415, and they like our operation and they see tremendous potential for us,” he said. “They open up to us an avenue of resources that we’ve never had available previously.”
New programs
Last year, Boelling, the board of directors and the volunteers set a new direction for the train. They started offering more events and improved their visibility in the community, which helped energize the volunteers who are needed to keep the train moving.
Steve Smethers, retired director of the journalism school at Kansas State University, is heading into his ninth season volunteering.
“One of the things … that I think is so cool is the fact that we started trying some new ideas,” Smethers said. “We wanted to be able to test the market to see what our appeal to tourists — locally, statewide and nationally could be if we tried some really novel ideas, or things at least that we hadn't seen in this market before.”
The new ideas coupled with a robust marketing plan had immediate results. Boelling said in 2022 they had riders from 40% of the communities in Kansas, 40 states and at least 10 foreign countries.
Smethers said part of the success is through target marketing and cross posting on different Facebook groups to reach a broader audience.
“We've done a lot more publicity in that regard,” he said. “I think that that really helped increase our crowds but we also tried … things that are just so different.”
They doubled the size of the dinner trains and had a holiday schedule, which attracted about 1,000 people. The Christmas trains helped deliver the holiday spirit for adults and children, Smethers said.
“I remember doing a train on Christmas Eve,” he said. “I remember coming back from Enterprise and the sun was just starting to set a little bit. It was about 4:30 in the afternoon or so. You looked out coming back over the Smoky Hill River and there was snow on the ground and with the lights outside —that was a Christmas moment. To see the smiles on kid’s faces … that, to me, was a real memory.”
Another new event, which started slow but picked up steam as the season went on, was the Coffee and Cinnamon Roll Rides. The second Tuesday of every month Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro provided the coffee and pastries and people could take an hour-long break during the day.
The first time they tried this ride, there were only 28 people by the time the last one for the season rolled around, they had 105 riders. Boelling said he hopes to resume the coffee break rides in April.
Looking at the rest of the schedule for 2023, he said they have 28 steam engine day-trips planned starting Memorial Day and going every weekend through June and July, and a few trips in September.
“We've got 20 dinner trains on the schedule,” he said. “Every Saturday, through that same time period, will be a steam engine dinner train. We're looking at a lot of those types of things. It's really going to be an exciting year for us.”
If they receive the State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism grant, which they applied for, the year will get even more exciting.
“The grant that we applied for includes trackwork,” Boelling said. “It also includes terminal upgrades for Abilene and Enterprise, sidewalks, night lighting, a new ramp here and adding one at Enterprise and will also help fund the rebuild of the 3415. If we get that there'll be a lot of activity going on.”
Iron Horse Trail
Construction on the three-phase Iron Horse Trail project started in 2022 with the Brady Street to Jeep Road leg. The second phase is Enterprise to the Smoky Hill River bridge. The final phase will connect the first and second.
“We're hopeful that we'll get it close, if not connected, this year,” he said. “People will be able to start walking and riding their bikes and such. I drive in on First Street every day, when I come in it's amazing the number of bikes and people I see that are out on that road. It's going to be good to be able to give them another avenue to travel.”
Tying it all together
The steam engine, dinner trains, specialty rides, Iron Horse Trail and all the other events and programs all work together to create a growing tourist attraction, one which contributes to the economy and overall visitor experience.
“What we're trying to do is make us a sustainable attraction in Abilene,” Boelling said.
The train accounted for 12% of the city’s tourism in 2022, coming in second behind the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home, Boelling and Smethers said. They see the possibility of that number rising.
“The Durango folks — they see us as potentially having 20,000 riders,” Boelling said. “We had 8,500 riders last year and really we could operate more but its about having enough volunteers.”
Eventually he would like to see ASVRR have a small paid staff to supplement the volunteer corps, which is about 45 to 50 people. Volunteer help is needed in a variety of areas.
“We need people who have mechanical ability — the people who work on our trains,” Smethers said. “We need people who have interest in becoming engineers and conductors on our train which involves a special kind of training.”
They can also use docents, researchers, office people and more. The ASVRR is more than just a train, it’s a museum, “a museum on wheels,” Smethers said.
Looking at it through that lens he said there are so many directions they can take their programing. The railroad ties into state, travel, and agricultural history, all of which can be the focus of a special event or program.
“There are railroad archives, all across the state … but only ours lets people have an experiential learning experience, where they're able to actually ride in antique cars,” he said. “They're able to tour the cabs of our engine, they're able to talk to our staff about the railroad and how they do their jobs. And that makes this a very unique learning experience that no other museum in the state can duplicate.”
