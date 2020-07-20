Bayer Construction will conduct asphalt milling and overlay work for the City of Abilene on Sterl Lane and N.W. Seventh Street in the Eisenhower Park starting today
The work will take 3-4 days to complete and there will be temporary street closures during this time. Also, work will begin next week on parking lot improvements on the east side of the Community Center.
As this work progresses to the main parking area, updates will be provided by the city of Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.