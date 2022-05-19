Right now, the Arts Council of Dickinson County has sign-ups open for their annual three-week Chaffee/Bradshaw Memorial Summer Art Classes. The classes are for students between 4th grade and 12th grade. So far, the number of students signed up has doubled from last year, said Sam Gessinger, director of the arts council.
“I think that COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and us feeling like we have more freedoms I think is why we’ve seen an increase,” Geissinger said.
The classes this year will have a focus on “thinking outside of the box”, Geissinger said. The types of activities, however, will stay the same generally. Non-traditional art techniques will be taught, such as mixed media pieces. Geissinger said they will be working mostly with paints and materials. The 3D project and exhibit will also return this year.
“We have a lot more time with the Chaffee/Bradshaw class to pull out those creative ideas,” Geissinger said. “Once they get in the zone, there’s no stopping them. You just sit back and watch it happen. It’s really encouraging and fun to see that.”
Gessinger and Abby Garver will be teaching the classes with some guest speakers. For example, Mary Jo Arnold will attend a class to teach the difference between painting murals on a wall and on a canvas.
“The style of teaching is consistent. The goal is consistent. Just the project changes to be relevant and stay interesting,” Geissinger said.
The series of classes start June 7 and end June 23. They will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students can choose to attend the 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. time slot or the 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. time slot when signing up. If the sign-ups fill, the council will add another time slot, Geissinger said. The cost of the classes is $90 and $80 for members of the council. Sign-ups end May 31. Enrollment forms can be found at the arts council’s building at 401 N. Cedar St. in Abilene.
“Every day they’re here, the focus is to just do and they are able to think. I think it opens the kids’ eyes to know what they are capable of doing. I think it increases their building skills, but also how to make their ideas come to fruition,” Geissinger said. “When we step back at the end of the class, the kids stop and look at what they have done, and I really think it instills a sense of pride and confidence. Really, I think it teaches them a life skill that they can make things happen with their imagination.”
The classes began in 1991, funded by money from Ruth Chaffee and Betsy Bradshaw who were arts council members.
