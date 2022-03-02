As a way to contribute toward support for Ukraine, the Art’s Council of Dickinson County is hosting classes March 3 and 4 for people to learn how to paint the Ukrainian flag and the sunflower in blue and gold.
“Right now, we are consumed by the news in Ukraine and there’s not much to do except read it and think about it. I think this is a way for us to show how we feel and show our solidarity from afar,” said Sam Geissinger, arts council director.
Attendees can choose between or both of the paintings. The Ukraine flag painting of two blue and gold perpendicular bars will take 45 minutes to learn and finish. The sunflower painting will last around two hours. The Ukraine painting on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas will cost $10, and the sunflower painting on a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas will cost $20.
While painting, Geissinger will also teach the history of the Ukraine flag and the meaning of the blue of gold in relation to the country. As for the sunflower painting, Ukraine’s national flower is a sunflower — just like Kansas.
“(Attendees) can make any sunflower they want. I just did the (example painting) just because I didn’t want to make a cartoon sunflower. They can make their own interpretation of a sunflower,” Geissinger said.
The March 3 class will be at 1 p.m. The March 4 class will be at 10 a.m. The classes are open to all ages. Refreshments will be available.
There will be a Ukraine flag painting class March 3 from 3-5 p.m. for children offered for free.
