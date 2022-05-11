Taking over Little Ike Park May 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Arts Council of Dickinson County is set to have their fundraiser event, Arts and Ales, return. For four hours, art and liquor vendors will set up shop alongside vendors from the Abilene Antique Fest around the park. A mural will also be painted as the day progresses.
There will be around four art vendors and six liquor vendors. Sam Gessinger, director of the arts council, said the council wanted to bring the event back smaller than in previous years since the event is returning after the pandemic. The liquor vendors will be KC Bier Co., Walnut River Brewing, Three Rings Brewery, Defiance Brewing Co., Wichita Brewing Company and Tallgrass Brewing Company.
The council also commissioned local artist Mary-Jo Arnold to paint a mural on a building wall. The United Capital Management Abilene branch gave the council permission to paint the mural on the south side of their building on Spruce Street. The mural will be a collage of flowers, bugs, and other natural objects within the shape of a buffalo, Arnold and Geissinger said. Arnold said her inspiration for the mural image formed after hearing suggestions for the mural to have a modern style and for flowers to be involved in the image.
“So (the buffalo) will look like he’s coming out of the alley and walking towards Spruce Street,” Geissinger said.
Live music will also be playing. Geisinger said the bands playing will be Serenity String Band, Jamie Briggeman and September Call Ups.
The council will also auction off a homemade quilt made from T-shirts with phrases and logos involving beer on them. The quilt was created by one of the board members and supporters of the council, Abby Garver. Garver has made a beer T-shirt quilt all three years of the event, Geissinger said.
This event is a major fundraiser for the council. Tickets for the event are $20 each, which cover admission and samplings at each liquor vendor.
