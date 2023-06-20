Adult Art Club hold watercolor paintings

Members of the Art Council of Dickinson County’s Adult Art Club hold their watercolor paintings during their June 4 meeting. The painting was lead by Mary Haley-Rocks.

 Sam Geissinger/Courtesy Photo

The Arts Council of Dickinson County has recently launched an Adult Art Club, catering to artists of all backgrounds and skill levels. The club is designed to foster collaboration, skill-sharing and be a valuable resource for the local artistic community, said Sam Geissinger, director of the arts council. 

"The art club is a need that was begging to be filled,” said Geissinger.Our community, which is Dickinson County, has a large number of artistic people and a club will bring them forth. By doing so will help them network, and also make opportunities available to them. Sometimes when the potential for a project exists, the toughest part could be not finding a capable artist to work on a project. Art club will help out artists and the community as well."

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.