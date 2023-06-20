The Arts Council of Dickinson County has recently launched an Adult Art Club, catering to artists of all backgrounds and skill levels. The club is designed to foster collaboration, skill-sharing and be a valuable resource for the local artistic community, said Sam Geissinger, director of the arts council.
"The art club is a need that was begging to be filled,” said Geissinger.“Our community, which is Dickinson County, has a large number of artistic people and a club will bring them forth. By doing so will help them network, and also make opportunities available to them. Sometimes when the potential for a project exists, the toughest part could be not finding a capable artist to work on a project. Art club will help out artists and the community as well."
The art club holds monthly meetings centered on a specific topic for discussion. Geissinger highlighted that the June meeting focused on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of art. Attendees explored current AI projects and contemplated its potential impact on the future of artistic endeavors. These gatherings provide an open forum for artists to share valuable information, techniques, and ongoing projects.
As for upcoming events, the art club has scheduled its next gathering for Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. The venue will be the Arts Council of Dickinson County, located at 401 N. Cedar Street in Abilene (West Side Office). Geissinger extended a warm invitation to all interested individuals to attend and join the creative discussions.
When discussing the differences between working with children and adults in art programs, Geissinger acknowledged that, while the approach remains consistent, the pace of projects can vary due to adults managing their time differently. However, Geissinger emphasized that the enthusiasm and fulfillment derived from both groups are equally rewarding.
To get involved with the Adult Art Club or extend support, individuals are encouraged to become members of the Arts Council of Dickinson County. However, newcomers have the opportunity to attend the first few meetings without requiring membership, allowing them to experience the club firsthand, Geissinger said.
For further details or inquiries,contact the Arts Council of Dickinson County via email at artscouncilofdc@gmail.com or by text at 785-280-0543.
