A chase on Interstate 70 started at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Dickinson County and ended three hours and 160 miles later.
Allen R. Suckla, 38, of Wichita was eventually arrested when his motorcycle ran out of gas five miles north of Quinter. He is being held for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stimulant, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without proper registration.
The chase started on I-70 at the Fair Road exit when a traffic stop was attempted on the motorcycle.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said sometime speeds reached close to 100 miles per hour and other times speeds ranged from 30 to 40 miles per hour. At times troopers thought the chase was over, but the driver would speed up again.
The Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft was following.
Attempting to stop a motorcycle limits the avenues troopers can use to stop the vehicle as spike strips are not used.
Gardner said Suckla was taken without incident and no one was injured.
