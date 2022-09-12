Senior citizens in the community had something to look forward to Friday when the first Celebrate Seniors day took place in Abilene.
Vendors with information about insurance, health, nutrition, volunteering opportunities, assisted living, a veterans’ group and more gathered at Abilene’s community center all day Friday to talk with seniors about their options.
The event was started by Sharon Roberts-Meyer.
Roberts-Meyer said she was hopeful that about 200 seniors would show up.
“We’re extremely happy about the number of vendors,” she said. “So far, I’m happy with it. It’s our first year and we didn’t really know what to expect. But we’ve had a good outpouring from the community and a lot of volunteers to help pull it together.”
Roberts-Meyer said she hoped the event would help educate people as well as letting senior citizens have a day out and a chance to socialize.
“Maybe they reconnect with somebody they haven’t seen for a while, or they pick up a bit of information that can help them with either medical or insurance,” she said.
Both the social connection and the education are vital to keep senior citizens healthy in their later years.
“The overall goal is to educate and help seniors feel like they’re connected and that they can stay engaged,” Roberts-Meyer said. “Sometimes it just takes a little bit of a spur — a little bit of a nudge.”
Even Roberts-Meyer is not immune. She made a connection with a local volunteer who showed up at the event — a new friend she might not otherwise have met..
Roberts-Meyer said she hoped the event would help others do the same — and help them reconnect with their community after years of isolation due to COVID-19.
Seniors can be forgotten by their communities at times and she wants to change that.
“Sometimes they allow themselves to be forgotten and it’s easy to pull into themselves,” Roberts-Meyer said. “And so it’s like, here’s a day of ‘let’s celebrate being a senior’ instead of ‘oh, let’s go to a health fair.’ Who wants to do that? We’ve got enough of our health problems, I don’t want to be reminded that my hip hurts, my back hurts. So we wanted to make it a little bit more fun.”
Food left over from the event was donated to Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene, which was one of the vendors at the event.
Director of Neighbor to Neighbor Sister Loretta Jasper said she hoped to educate participating senior citizens about resources available to them in Dickinson County.
“Given the representation of our speakers and given the representation of of our vendors and given the fact that this is our first event, we just are hoping that this will work,” she said.
Jasper said Neighbor to Neighbor provided nutrition and a variety of chances for seniors — and other community members — to socialize, including weekly knitting group Needles and Chat, volunteering, options for cooking classes and a book discussion group.
“The cluster of us who organized this event today just wants it to be an option and an opportunity for many people to find out what resources are available to them — whether it be through the speakers or the vendors,” she said.
The Arts Council of Dickinson County was also there to share about volunteering opportunities.
Director of the Arts Council Sam Geissinger said she hoped to gain volunteers for a longstanding program called Picture Person, among other things.
Volunteers prepare presentations on a painting or art piece and then show their presentations to a wide range of groups — from senior centers to civic clubs to school children.
“We can tailor picture person and share the arts with many different groups,” Geissinger said.
There’s also an opportunity for intergenerational connection with Picture Person if a senior volunteer were to do a presentation at a school, she said.
“There is no better way to be connected into the community — to connect yourself,” Geissinger said. “My kids — I remember when my kids had Picture Person. We would be in the grocery store and they would say ‘hi’ to someone or recognize someone and they would tell me that person was a Picture Person … You connect. It’s a neutral place and the arts is a neutral subject to get someone’s attention — if done well.”
According to Geissinger, Picture Person is a volunteer opportunity for almost anyone.
“The presenter benefits just as much as the audience because they are learning,” she said. “They do the research on the artist. So we have a library of almost 500 prints and so they can choose their own artist or their own media … We’re actually working on expanding it for more contemporary artists. It’s a great opportunity to even a dip your feet in volunteering — just get your feet wet and see. If it doesn’t work, that’s OK. You didn’t invest a whole lot of your time and it’s very flexible.”
The program has been around for quite some time but COVID-19 shut it down, Geissinger said.
In addition to offering the chance to volunteer, the arts council’s booth had other ways for seniors to keep healthy. These included free water glasses, a map of public art display of giant, painted cowboy boots that have been put up all over the community to encourage seniors to walk more and a coloring page of a boot so that they can design their own cowboy boots which can provide mental stimulation — to “appreciate the arts for overall wellbeing,” she said.
