• The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
• The Jeffcoat Photography Studio Museum
• The Dickinson County Historical Society and Museum will both be closed from March 14-22.
• The Ida Stover-Eisenhower Quilt Show is also postponed.
• Abilene schools are on Spring Break next week.
Send closing information to editor@abilene-rc.com.
