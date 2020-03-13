Closures
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

• The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

• The Jeffcoat Photography Studio Museum

• The Dickinson County Historical Society and Museum will both be closed from March 14-22. 

• The Ida Stover-Eisenhower Quilt Show is also postponed.

• Abilene schools are on Spring Break next week.

Send closing information to editor@abilene-rc.com.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

