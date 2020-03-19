Due to current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many large assemblies and events are being canceled in the Abilene area, including church services.
According to the CDC, “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.”
In response to the guidelines, Emmanuel Church and Community Bible Church are doing church services through their Facebook pages with a livestream.
This Sunday, March 22 at 10 AM Emmanuel Church will be having their Facebook livestream. The Community Bible Church (CBC) began broadcasting their service last week and is continuing to offer the service through their livestream on the CBC Facebook page, Sunday morning’s at 10 AM.
The First United Methodist Church is advising congregants to worship from home via online services. The Abilene First Christian Church and Abilene Bible Baptist Church are in the process of meeting to develop a plan.
Contact Rebecca Scheller at Reporter2@abilene-rc.com.
