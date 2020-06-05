Barring a rain out for the second year in a row, the city of Abilene announced there will be a celebration in Eisenhower Park on the Fourth of July.
A year ago torrential rains washed out the day of celebration.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some adjustments and restrictions to the list of activities that are being planned.
There will not be a Rocket Run in 2020. Kelle Timbrook, interim director of Parks and Recreation, noted that the Rocket Run and children’s inflatables would not be available on the Saturday of July 4.
Timbrook did say that all other customary activities would be planned for the day including a fireworks show to end the evening.
Registration for the three tournaments, Mud Volleyball, Sand Volleyball and 3 on 3 Basketball will begin at 7 a.m. Mud Volleyball and 3 on 3 Basketball will begin at 8 a.m. following the raising of the American flag.
Sand Volleyball action is slated for a 9 a.m. start.
Also beginning in the morning will be the Pedal Power Tractor Pull at 9 a.m. with registration beginning an hour earlier.
The Baby Beauty Contest has registration at 9 a.m. with the contest getting underway at 10 a.m. Frog and turtle races will begin at 10:30 a.m. and then there will be Water Balloon Toss at 11 a.m.
Following a free hot dog feed that starts at noon, there will be free swimming at the Abilene Swimming Pool from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Timbrook also noted that, as we get closer to the day of celebration, there may be restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather due to the pandemic. She also mentioned that social distancing guidelines would be encouraged by all attending the day of celebration.
