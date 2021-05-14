Dickinson County’s five school nurses were recognized Friday, May 7 for all the extra work and issues they have had to deal with over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dickinson County Health Department staff went out to each of the five school districts in the county to recognize them for their dedication and thank them for all the extra work they have been required to put in during the past year.
“COVID has raised many issues and challenges that have never before been faced and these ladies stood tall and embraced the challenges in the name of protecting our kids and we felt they should be recognized,” according to a news release from Dickinson County.
Some of the nurses even dealt with threats during the course of the year.
Each one of them was presented with a complimentary gift basket and flowers, which is a small token for the huge contribution they have made to their school district and the county as a whole.
